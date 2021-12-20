In their first game of winter break, the Boilermakers took on Incarnate Word (2-9) Monday evening, dominating the Cardinals 79-59.
After falling from the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Polls last week, Purdue (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) stayed at the No. 3 spot, their fifth-straight week ranked in the Top 3.
The Boilermakers are 9-0 against non-conference teams this season. They returned to West Lafayette for their first home game since early December. They currently hold an 11-game win streak at home, marking the fourth time head coach Matt Painter led the Boilermakers to a 10-1 opening or better as Purdue’s head coach.
After a 6-0 opening run after tip-off, the Cardinals lost their lead within two minutes. Purdue tied it at 6-6 on Caleb Furst's only basket. The Cardinals hit a 3 by Godsgift Ezedinma to give them a 9-6 lead. The Boilermakers went on a 10-0 run with Sasha Stefanovic scoring half those on a layup and a 3-pointer.
Incarnate Word never recovered. By halftime, the margin was 18 at 45-27.
Painter’s crew had complete control of the boards, out-rebounding Incarnate Word by 23 – 46 to 23 – and finishing with 19 offensive and 27 defensive rebounds.
Sophomore center Zach Edey and senior forward Trevion Williams owned the paint against Incarnate Word’s smaller forwards, finishing with 13 and 12 points respectively. Williams finished with four dunks.
As a team, Purdue outscored Incarnate Word 38-12 in the paint.
Incarnate Word’s scrappy play was led by their 6-foot-11-inch Australian forward Benjamin Griscti, who finished with 14 points.
Purdue’s scoring attack was balanced on Monday, with four Boilermakers finishing with double-digit points. Edey led the charge with 13 points, by sinking six of his seven attempted field goal attempts, but he was 1 of 4 from the line. Seven different players hit a 3-pointer throughout the game.
Others in double digits were Jadey Ivey (12 points), Trevion Williams (12) and Mason Gillis (10).
🎙️ "The most explosive guard in the country."@IveyJaden shows off the speed and athleticism on this @BoilerBall transition slam. 💥 pic.twitter.com/qQIdq3cB6w— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 21, 2021
Purdue led for 35:54 of the 40-minute game and at one point had a 30-point lead.
You know things are going well when @twill___'s dancing. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/u4FPzYpXOS— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 21, 2021
The home crowd welcomed Incarnate Word head coach and former Purdue guard Carson Cunningham, who suited up for the Boilermakers from 1998 to 2001. He scored 886 career points, helping the Boilermakers to two NCAA tournaments. The former Boilermaker received a standing ovation during his introduction from the sold-out Mackey crowd.
True or false: More coaches should dress like former @BoilerBall G Carson Cunningham? pic.twitter.com/E2viU3t4ca— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 21, 2021
1⃣1⃣-1⃣ pic.twitter.com/Z7kETvICKM— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 21, 2021
The Boilers will be back in Mackey Arena after Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against Nicholls at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.