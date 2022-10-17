Purdue men's basketball is unranked in the Associated Press’ preseason poll.
The Boilermakers rose to the No. 1 spot last season, but fell to 16-seed Saint Peter’s in the Sweet Sixteen and lost all but two starters.
The AP poll released today featured three other Big Ten teams – No. 13 Indiana, No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Illinois – but not Purdue, which received just 56 votes, the fourth-most of the unranked teams.
Five departing players, including lottery pick Jaden Ivey, played around 60% of the total minutes for Purdue last season.
Junior center Zach Edey is one of the players expected to play a major role in the Boilermakers’ season, being unanimously selected to the Preseason-All Big Ten Team. The team returns three other juniors – forward Mason Gillis and guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman – alongside sophomore forward Caleb Furst.
Head Coach Matt Painter will have several new options as well, bringing in transfer guard David Jenkins Jr. and four freshmen – guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer and forwards Camden Heide and Sam King.
The Boilermakers will begin their season Nov. 8 against Milwaukee after an exhibition game against Truman State on Nov. 6. They will also host a Fan Day on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. where fans can watch the team practice and get autographs from the players.
The Preseason AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll:
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga
3. Houston
4. Kentucky
T5. Baylor
T5. Kansas
7. Duke
8. UCLA
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. Texas
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn
16. Villanova
17. Arizona
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech