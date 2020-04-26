Purdue Strategic Communications Director Chris Forman confirmed Monday that junior guard Nojel Eastern has declared for the NBA draft.
Eastern's mom sent out a tweet Sunday that implied he entered his name into the draft.
Congratulations on nojel chasing his dreams NBA https://t.co/1oMWy6k09g— Tamala (@Tamala37631470) April 26, 2020
The tweet included Eastern's highlight video from the past three seasons, but did not explicitly say he was entering. His mom then retweeted another tweet saying he was entering the draft. A third person said on Twitter that Eastern was declaring for the draft, but did not cite a source.
Purdue’s Nojel Eastern intends to enter his name into the NBA Draft before this evening’s deadline, per a source. He will not hire an agent at this time.— Ian Mumm (@FiveOnFiveHoops) April 26, 2020
Nojel's performance dipped this past season, averaging just under 5 points and only four rebounds per game, opposed to 7.5 points and over five rebounds per game his sophomore year. Forman said he has not yet hired an agent. He also has until June 3 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to Purdue for another season.