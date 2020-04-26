3/7/20 Rutgers, Nojel Eastern, Akwasi Yeboah

Junior guard Nojel Eastern goes to the basket against Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah on March 7. 

 David Hickey | Staff Photographer

Purdue Strategic Communications Director Chris Forman confirmed Monday that junior guard Nojel Eastern has declared for the NBA draft.

Eastern's mom sent out a tweet Sunday that implied he entered his name into the draft. 

The tweet included Eastern's highlight video from the past three seasons, but did not explicitly say he was entering. His mom then retweeted another tweet saying he was entering the draft. A third person said on Twitter that Eastern was declaring for the draft, but did not cite a source.

Nojel's performance dipped this past season, averaging just under 5 points and only four rebounds per game, opposed to 7.5 points and over five rebounds per game his sophomore year. Forman said he has not yet hired an agent. He also has until June 3 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to Purdue for another season.

