Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. announced in a tweet that he will go through the NBA draft evaluation process while keeping his college eligibility open.
Thank you 🖤👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zdrrZ94AZA— Eric Hunter Jr. (@ebuckets2_) April 8, 2022
"It has always been my dream to play at the highest level so after talking with my coaches and family I've decided to go thru the NBA draft evaluation while still maintaining my college eligibility," he said in the tweet.
The senior was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team for the 2021-22 season and had 6.2 points, two assists and 2.1 rebounds.
Painter said at the beginning of the season that graduating seniors can change their mind about returning to play another year, but they likely won't. With Hunter Jr.'s announcement coming off the backs of Junior's guard Isaiah Thompson entering the transfer portal and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey declaring for the NBA draft, it's unclear whether he would have a spot on the 2022-23 roster.
Hunter Jr. is able to return for a fifth season because of the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility rules.
The open roster spots may allow for Hunter jr. to return to the team if he does not join the NBA.