The Purdue men’s basketball team started its game against Wright State in full throttle Tuesday night, slamming home dunks and raining shots on the Raiders to earn a 96-52 victory.
The crowd was in a frenzy and the No. 6 Boilermakers (3-0) were feeding off of it. Purdue got out to its biggest lead of the year and stopped almost all offensive activity coming from the Raiders (1-2) throughout the night.
Talented, and so darn easy to like. 😂No. 6 @BoilerBall blows away Wright State, 96-52. pic.twitter.com/A6UlnkuoXT— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
Wright State looked frustrated. On almost every missed shot, the Raiders had to fight tooth and nail against 7-foot-4-inch sophomore center Zach Edey to get the ball. After failing to rebound on defense once again, they had to defend an incoming dunk from freshman forward Caleb Furst. He was fouled by Raider forward Grant Basile, who could be seen mouthing “Come on man” on the Jumbotron.
Furst thing's furst ... this guy brings the 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏. 💥@calebfurst recorded his first career double-double for @BoilerBall tonight!Oh, and the game isn't over yet. 😉 pic.twitter.com/55WdwUNxnN— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
Might be time to just call him "Point Forward," you all.@twill___ // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Q0rRM6w73E— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
In the first half, Wright State could not find an open shot, only shooting 7-for-31. The Raiders’ offense was held completely stagnant, ending the night with 18-for-59 shooting. The failure to score soon led to the Boilers holding a staggering 30-point lead with two minutes left in the half before extending the margin to 45 late in the game.
“Our defense hasn’t been great through the first two games,” Furst said. “That’s something we stressed coming into today.”
Wright State had been bullied, pushed around and dunked on all day. Even after an improved start to the second half scoring 18, matching the 17 points they put up in the first half, they were still losing by 35 points.
The Raiders, who were ranked No. 117 in DI basketball by the Ken Pomeroy rankings, were comparatively better than Bellarmine and Indiana State, Purdue’s last two opponents.
Wright State was ranked second just behind Cleveland State in the Horizon League preseason poll. For the past five years, the Horizon league bid winners ended up either a No. 15 or No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament. Purdue, which is currently ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, is looking at a potential No. 2 or 3-seed in the tournament and would face off against an opponent similar to Wright State in March.
But the Boilermakers were not without flaw in this game. In the second half, their defensive dominance seemed to come to an end as they gave up 32 points, almost double their first-half allowance.
“Each game you see we are getting better defensively but we still have those breakdowns,” head coach Matt Painter said after the game.
They also seemed to give up awkward fouls on breakaways, including one from sophomore guard Ethan Morton right before he almost came away with a steal. Furst also cost the team a point when he jumped towards the basket too early on a free throw.
Purdue had been quite the mismatch for Bellarmine, its first opponent, due to the fact the Boilermakers are one of the tallest teams in college basketball. According to Kenpom, they rank 16th in height while Bellarmine ranks 271st. Wright State would not fare much better, ranking 213th in height. Its tallest players, junior forward Grant Basile and freshman center AJ Braun, each stood at 6-feet-9-inches.
Today looked to be the same as the Bellarmine game. Edey, Furst and senior forward Trevion Williams came away with double-doubles on Tuesday. The trio out-rebounded Wright State on almost every play, and the teams ended the night with a lopsided 56-23 rebound margin in the final box score.
This is a Trevion Williams (@twill___) appreciation tweet.The @BoilerBall star did all tonight. 🤌Relive the best of the best highlights ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/3yfhP26v6y— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
When asked about what his offensive rebounding adds to the team, Zach Edey said, “It's just extra points.”
“Whether it’s transition or rebound you've got to steal points against great teams,” Painter added.
Along with plays like Williams’ behind-the-back assist, sophomore guard Brandon Newman’s and senior guard Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointers and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey’s dunks, there never seemed to be a low point in the game. The crowd was loud and excited even before Purdue’s first game of Big Ten play.
Williams also reached the 1,000-points milestone in his Purdue career during the game.
🔨 for 1️⃣KCongrats to @twill___ on joining the @BoilerBall 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-point club. pic.twitter.com/7rllO2qwNx— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
“It’s a great achievement,” Williams said. “I put the work in, and I have been through it. I’m glad to reach that milestone.”
With three minutes to go, Painter put in sophomore forward Matt Frost, sophomore guard Chase Martin, senior guard Jared Wulbrun and sophomore Carson Barrett to end the game.
Purdue retakes the court Saturday against No. 18 North Carolina (3-0 after beating Charleston 94-83 on Tuesday night) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut. The game tips off at 4 p.m. in Mohegan Sun Arena and will air on ESPNews.
.@PurdueWBB legend @StephanieWhite is on the call for the Wright State-No. 6 @BoilerBall game, live on @BigTenNetwork. 😍 pic.twitter.com/iYFEThJmzb— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 17, 2021
GAME NOTES:
- No. 6-ranked Purdue improved to 3-0 with a 96-52 victory over Wright State in front of 14,804 fans at Mackey Arena. The sellout was the 27th in a row at Mackey Arena.
- It was the first meeting in school history against Wright State. Purdue is now 42-2 against current members of the Horizon League, including 35-1 at home. Matt Painter is 17-0 against the Horizon League.
- Purdue is 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season and for the 11th time in Matt Painter's 17 seasons at Purdue.
- Purdue has now scored 90 or more points in three straight games for the first time during the Painter era, last doing so from Dec. 18-27, 2000.
- Purdue's 34-point halftime lead (51-17) is the eighth-largest halftime lead in school history.
- Purdue's plus-33 (56-23) rebound margin is the fourth-largest margin in a game in school history. Purdue had more rebounds (56) than Wright State had points (52).
- Purdue has scored at least 50 points in the first half in three straight games for the first time since March 1 to 8, 1969 (50 vs. Bellarmine; 51 vs. Indiana State; 51 vs. Wright State).
- Purdue has shot over 50.0 percent in three straight games for the first time since Feb. 22 to March 3, 2018 (4 in a row).
- Purdue improved to 53-3 at home in the month of November under Matt Painter.
- Purdue had three players record double-doubles (Trevion Williams, Zach Edey, Caleb Furst) for the first time since Dec. 21, 1977 (Walter Jordan, Wayne Walls, Joe Barry Carroll).
- Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 38 points, 25 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks while going 16-of-23 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free throw line. The duo is now averaging 30.3 points, 19.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 32-of-44 (.727) from the field and 26-of-35 (.743) from the free throw line.
- Trevion Williams scored 20 points with 13 rebounds for his 22nd career double-double. He went over 1,000 career points with a second-half dunk, becoming the 54th player in school history with 1,000 career points. He also surpassed 650 career rebounds, now with 1,002 career points and 658 career rebounds. It marked his eighth career 20-10 game.
- Zach Edey recorded his second straight double-double with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, in just 18 minutes. Over the last two games, Edey has 40 points and 22 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.
- Caleb Furst recorded his first career double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. He made his first career 3-pointer in the victory.
- Brandon Newman tied a career high with five 3-pointers, scoring 15 points.
- Sasha Stefanovic became the 17th player in school history with 150 career 3-pointers, making four more triples tonight. Stefanovic is 11-of-19 (.579) from long distance on the season.
- Isaiah Thompson has zero turnovers in almost 66 minutes of action this season.
- Purdue has had one shot blocked against it this season, while recording 15 blocked shots on the defensive end.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.