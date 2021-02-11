The No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers were defeated by the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 71-68, continuing the Gophers' home-court winning streak.
A physical first half led to a rocky start for the Boilermakers (13-6, 8-6 Big Ten). Minnesota (32-7, 6-7 Big Ten) played strong under the net, not allowing Purdue to bank easy shots.
Entering the game, Minnesota averaged a .294 3-point percentage, one of the lowest in the Big Ten. But the Gophers came out with a 3-point barrage that led to six first-half 3-pointers, allowing a confident Minnesota offense to get an early jump on the Boilermakers.
"One thing you think about is maybe if we had this stop or if we hit that shot," Junior guard Eric Hunter said. "A bunch of the buckets at the end were just weird."
"One of them came off of a blocked shot and he came wide open for a 3. But I still think we made it though on them."
In the final 10 minutes of the half, junior forward Trevion Williams took over the game and helped to swing the momentum back into Purdue's favor. Williams ended a five-possession scoring drought with 13 consecutive points.
This shift in momentum led to a 10-0 scoring run in final four minutes and a 32-30 lead at halftime.
The Gophers wouldn't shy away from a challenge in the second half. Junior guard Marcus Carr improved upon his previous performance against the Boilermakers. His 19 points were more than double his numbers in the last match up, where he totaled just 6 points and a scoreless first half.
.@GopherMBB holds on vs. No. 24 Purdue.Minnesota is now 5-0 at home against ranked opponents. pic.twitter.com/5uzfyYB5cw— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 12, 2021
"He's a tough match up," coach Matt Painter said. "I thought Eric Hunter did a good job."
"But for him (Carr) to take 18 shots and get 19 points, I think anyone in our league will take that. Because he's a guy who is capable of scoring 30 and carrying the load."
Carr's renewed impact on the offense made room for junior center Liam Robbins to have an impact. Robbins had his name in many categories of the stat sheet; his 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks opened up Minnesota's offense in the second half.
The back-and-forth scoring in the second half kept the score close, with both teams left holding their breath until the final whistle.
A late 3-point shot from Carr put the Gophers up by one with 11 seconds left. A traveling violation committed by Williams put the victory just out of reach for the Boilermakers.
"At the end they call that a travel and it's obviously not a travel," Painter said. "They allow them to put two hands in our back, and you don't know what to do."
"But they let it go all game, so you have to adjust to it. I went back and watched it. He dribbles, he jump stops, he sets his left foot, and he doesn't move. I just don't know."
Williams had another double-double for Purdue with 24 points on 11 of 21 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line. He also had 10 rebounds. Erik Hunter Jr. was second best in scoring with 16 and Zach Edey had 13. Minnesota had four players in double figures with Carr (19 points), Gabe Kalscheur (16), Brandon Johnson (15) and Robbins (11).
The Boilermakers return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Michigan State. The game will be broadcast by ESPN or ESPN2.
Game Notes:
• Purdue was a dismal 2 of 17 from 3-point distance. Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman were both 1 of 3 from long distance. Minnesota was 7 of 24 from 3.
• Sasha Stefanovic in his second game since being sidelined by Covid, once again did not hit a basket. He was 0 of 3 from the field, including 0 of from 3-point distance.
• With Williams (24 points) and Edey (13) leading the way, Purdue outscored Minnesota, 40-28, in the paint. And Purdue's bench outscored Minnesota's, 15-8, with 13 of them coming from Edey.
• Neither team led by double-digits at any point in the game. Minnesota's largest lead was 7 with 10:07 to go in the first half. Purdue's biggest lead was 6 with 3:09 to go until halftime.
