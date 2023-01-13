The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-9, 2-5) 73-55.
Fans were leaving the arena with five minutes left to go in the game. It was a good ol’ fashioned blow-out for Matt Painter’s 400th win.
"He does such a phenomenal job recruiting to his system," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game. "I think the world of Matt, I am happy for him but I am not happy I am the coach he got his 400th win against."
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer got it started off the Boilers with four 3-pointers. The first five shots made for Purdue were 3-pointers.
"We knew all week with the defense (Nebraska) plays we would have a lot of kick out these, so I just had to be ready to shoot," freshman guard Fletcher Loyer said after the game.
Loyer set his new career high with 27 points. His previous record was also against Nebraska when the two faced off earlier in the season.
The Huskers were without senior guard Sam Griesel, second on the team in points and leader in assists.
Purdue had a firm hold on the lead the entire game, not giving up any scoring streaks to Nebraska. The biggest reason the team was able to do such was its rebounding.
The Boilermakers out-rebounded the Huskers 34 to 15, including 12 rebounds on the offensive end. Any missed shots for Nebraska were quickly back to the Boilers, and many of Purdue’s missed shots were given right back.
This wasn’t the case the first time the two teams played. In that game, Nebraska picked up 19 offensive rebounds to Purdue’s 14.
"It definitely needed to be addressed, and that's something we talked about all week," junior forward Mason Gillis said after the game. "Nineteen offensive rebounds is something that shouldn't happen."
There were not one but two different signs in the stands claiming Indiana had better corn than Nebraska.
Early on with a few questionable calls from the referees, there was strong booing from the crowd. In one play, some misfortune ensued as sophomore forward Wilhelm Bradenbach’s eye mask was unceremoniously knocked off.
It was an awkward sequence as the Nebraska staff hollered at the referees to call a timeout. And when the referees eventually caved in, the boos from the fans became deafening.
Even though the Boilers were leading 21-12 with six minutes remaining in the half, the fans were fixated on the officiating of the game.
Junior center Zach Edey made his presence known with five offensive rebounds though, which gave the crowd a reason to yell it something other than officiating.
"I don't really need to score," junior center Zach Edey said after the game. "I'll score the ball when I have to, but I'm not gonna force one up."
When asked what is so unique about Edey, Painter lauded the way he interacts with coaches and works on his game.
"He didn't play in middle school, nobody told him he was going to be the next coming, the player of the year," Painter said. "So he just listens to coaches. A lot of people will have a wall between the player and the coach, and he just doesn't have that."
The team closed out the first half keeping its double-digit lead.
At halftime, fans got to see a trio of frisbee-catching dogs. These trained dogs were making acrobatic catches off their trainers’ backs, it was quite a sight to behold.
Coming out of the half the Boilers quickly stretched the double-digit lead to 20 points.
The team shot a couple of open 3s and smashed one dunk. An inlet pass from a cutting guard gave sophomore forward Caleb Furst the ball, which he subsequently tomahawked.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga hit a series of 3-pointers that quieted the crowd. Still, the lead remained around 20 points for Purdue.
The team will travel to play Michigan State Monday at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on FOX.