After Purdue defeated Florida State 93-65, Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton only had compliments to say about the Boilermakers.
“You have to give (head coach Matt Painter) and his team a lot of credit for assembling the most complete basketball team I’ve played against in a long, long time,” Hamilton, who is in his 50th year coaching, said after the game.
The Boilermakers (7-0) beat Florida State (5-2), a Top 50 Kenpom team, for the third time this season by a margin of 28 points.
“Sometimes you got to call it like it is,” Hamilton said. “This team has ‘Final Four’ written all over it.”
Nine Boilermakers made baskets in the blowout and five of them scored in the double digits. The team achieved a season-high 23 assists.
Highlighted by fantastic dunks, a steal from senior forward Trevion Williams and 12 3-pointers, the Boilers held Mackey Arena in a frenzy. Fans were shouting and hollering at the top of their lungs for what felt like the entire game.
The AP poll ranked the Boilermakers No. 2 behind the Duke Blue Devils after the Devils defeated then-No. 1 Gonzaga.
Fans took that personally coming into the game and could be seen brandishing signs reading “DOOK SUX” and chanting “We want Duke” at the end of the game. They even made a mockery of FSU, mimicking the team’s trademark “Tomahawk Chop.”
After the win, fans returned home to watch Duke take on Ohio State in their leg of the challenge. If Purdue wanted that No.1 spot on the AP poll next week, Ohio State needed to defeat Duke at home.
Ohio State came through for the Boilers, overcoming a 15-point deficit to defeat Duke 71-66. The win came off of a 12-0 run in the final five minutes.
Boilers can rejoice in the fact this has a chance to give Purdue the top spot in the AP poll next week. Even so, fans should not get ahead of themselves as they have one more game left this week.
The team plays the undefeated Iowa Hawkeyes Friday night. Spearheaded by Keegan Murray who leads Division I in scoring at 24.6 points per game, this matchup will by no means be easy for the Boilers.