Though the policy was codified in October 2019, this month's NCAA tournament will be one of the first times students, faculty and staff will be prohibited from placing bets on brackets involving Purdue players.
Purdue banned all students, faculty, staff and University-sponsored contractors from "placing, accepting or soliciting a Sports Wager (on one’s own behalf or on behalf of others) on any Purdue team, student-athlete, coach, statistical occurrence, contest or event," in 2019, according to University code.
This includes bets on Purdue student-athletes that would otherwise be legal under state and federal law.
Punishments for violating the anti-betting policy could include employment discipline and termination for faculty and staff. Students could face discipline "under the Regulations Governing Student Conduct," according to the policy, while independent contractors "will be deemed to have committed a material breach of their contract with the University, and any active or pending contract(s) will be terminated."
In the past, The Exponent has published "Mitch's picks," a bracket handcrafted by Purdue President Mitch Daniels, in the days leading up to the NCAA tournament.
This year, however, Daniels declined the opportunity, though he acknowledged that simply filling out a bracket sans bet would not violate the University's official policy.
"While offering his selections would not violate the university's sports wagering policy, he doesn't want to create any confusion for your readers by publicly talking about a bracket," reads an email from a University spokesperson.