Purdue returns to Mackey Arena for the second-to-last time this season today, where they’ll face an Illinois team coming off a 19-point loss to Ohio State.
In their most recent outing, the Boilermakers (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten) held a 20-point lead going into the locker room at halftime to Wisconsin. They eventually surrendered their lead, after being outscored 39-17 in the second half. They were unable to find the same success they found in the first with the Badgers finding ways to capitalize on Boilermaker missed shots and a shorthanded Purdue roster.
“I think the competitive spirit was there,” head coach Katie Gearlds said. “I think the toughness wasn’t.
“The tape doesn’t lie. They could read our body language, and we were flat-out defeated.”
In their last outing, the Illini (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten) played a competitive first half against the Buckeyes, but would be outscored 33-13 in the third quarter on their way to an 86-67 loss in Champaign. They gave the Buckeyes a comfortable 32-point cushion to play with in the fourth.
Despite the blowout, Illinois guard Aaliyah Nye scored Illinois’ first 11 points and dropped a career-high 25 immediately, following a Nebraska game where she tied her previous record of 23. Nye can be a challenge to lock down even with Purdue’s more stout defensive options, Gearlds said, crediting her height as a guard and her athleticism as a reason to be wary of the sophomore shooting guard.
“(Nye) has good size and runs the floor hard on fast breaks,” she said. “She gets a lot of her open threes in transition.
“We’ve got to make sure she takes tough shots. You’re going to see her hit some of them — we just need to make sure she doesn’t hit enough of them.”
Junior guard Jeanae Terry proved to be a bright spot in Purdue’s matchup against Wisconsin with her career-high 17 rebounds. The Boilermakers need to stay at the top of their rebounding game to compete against 6-foot-2-inch Illinois forward Kendall Bostic, who grabbed 16 rebounds and 12 points in her most recent game.
Bostic leads the Big Ten in rebounds, averaging just under 11.5 per game. The Boilers’ best two rebounders, Terry and junior forward Rickie Woltman, combine for 12.3 a game.
“We really need to focus on team rebounding,” senior guard Brooke Moore said. “That’s what Coach (Geralds) emphasizes as a team: help (Woltman) rebound, help (Learn) rebound, help (Terry) rebound. Ultimately, that’s what sparks our offense.”
Purdue will look to find points and rebounds contributions from their bench, namely from Moore and freshman guard Jayla Smith. Moore averages exactly 10 points on 19 minutes per game. Smith averages just over 5 points this season per game, while being highly competitive recently, reaching double digits in three of the Boilermakers’ last six games.
Moore talked about the advantages she had as a non-starter and how being able to watch the game before coming in helps her to be so effective on the court.
“By the time I come into the game, I feel like I know where I’ll be able to score,” she said.
Smith said she hopes to provide energy off the bench and play her hardest against some of the taller guards in the Big Ten.
“I’m looking to really give my team energy,” Smith said. “I’m looking to come into the game and just play hard.”