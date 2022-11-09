Myles Colvin, a 4-star guard from Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, is officially the first recruit to sign his National Letter of Intent for the Purdue men’s basketball 2023 recruiting class.
If the name sounds familiar, it may be because both his father, Roosevelt Colvin, and sister, Raven Colvin, are Boilermakers as well. Roosevelt Colvin played linebacker for Purdue and went on to play in the NFL and Raven Colvin is in her sophomore year with the volleyball team.
Colvin is the 74th best prospect in the country and the third best in Indiana, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
Colvin has gained popularity among Purdue fans for his athletic dunks and his play during high school. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.5 points and nearly seven rebounds a game.
The 6-foot, 5-inch, 190-pound guard received three other offers from Indiana, Butler and Miami (Ohio).