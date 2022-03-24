Purdue will play the St. Peter's Peacocks in the Sweet 16 Friday at 7:09 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TBS and CBS, and streamed on ncaa.org.
Notes to know
- Purdue is making its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last five tournaments, the third-most in the country (Gonzaga, Michigan - 5).
- Purdue went 19 years between Elite 8 appearances (2000 to 2019). It is attempting to reach its second Elite 8 in the last three years.
- Jaden Ivey has been named an All-American, giving Purdue four All-America honors in the last six years — the sixth most in the country.
- Purdue owns a 14-7 record against the NCAA Tournament field, the most victories of any team in the field.
- Iowa State (15-0), Purdue (13-0) and Minnesota (9-0) are the only undefeated teams nationally against non-conference opposition.
- Purdue is one of five teams nationally whose only losses this year were to NCAA Tournament teams (Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee, Villanova).
- Purdue and Kansas are the only schools in America to have a top-five seed in each of the last six NCAA Tournaments.
- Purdue spent the entire season ranked inside the AP top 10, for just the second time in school history (1986-87 season).
- Purdue has won 11 more games this season than last year, the third-best improvement in school history and the best since 2006-07 (+13).
- Purdue needs one more win for 30, which would tie the school record for victories (2017-18 season).
- Purdue is 26-0 in games it scores 70 or more points. In games held under 70 points, Purdue is 3-7.
- Matt Painter needs one win to tie Thad Matta for fifth on the NCAA Tournament victories list by a Big Ten head coach.
- Ivey, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey are averaging a combined 43.4 points per game, accounting for 54.4% of Purdue's points. The trio has each scored in double-figures in 16 of the 36 games.
Series history
- Purdue leads the all-time series with Saint Peter's by a 1-0 advantage, defeating the Peacocks in the 2011 NCAA Tournament first round, 65-43. JaJuan Johnson had 16 points and 16 rebounds and E'Twaun Moore led Purdue with 19 points in the win.
- Purdue is 2-0 all-time in the NCAA Tournament against teams from the MAAC (Saint Peter's game; March 19, 2010 vs. Siena).
- Purdue is 13-0 all-time against the current members of the MAAC, including 8-0 under head coach Matt Painter.