Purdue claimed a spot atop of the Big Ten standings when it beat No. 13 Illini for the second time this season — this time on the Mackey Arena court, 84-68, on Tuesday night.
Millions more tuned in to the ESPN broadcast featuring commentary from former Boilermaker forward Robbie Hummel as Purdue sought to keep hold of the No. 3 ranking.
Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) and Illinois (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten) are now tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten regular season title race at 10-3.
Both teams got off to an explosive start on offense in the second half, just as they had at the start of the game. By the first timeout, Purdue had gone 7 of 9 from the field and was 2 of 2 from 3-point land. Illinois was right behind them, shooting 57% and only trailed by six.
Ten minutes into the second half, Purdue was still shooting over 70% from the field, led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and sophomore center Zach Edey who had 13 and 6 points respectively at that point in the half.
Following back to back threes from junior guard Isaiah Thompson and Ivey, the Mackey crowd erupted into a deafening roar as the Boilermakers surged to a 17-point lead — the largest held by either team at any point in the game.
Illinois’ Trent Frazier went down with an apparent knee injury that same play as he was trying to get around a screen. Frazier returned to the floor moments later.
Illinois’ offensive woes persisted as Purdue still led by 17 with 4 minutes left in the game. Ivey took control of his team’s offense in the final minutes, ensuring the Illini didn’t have a fighting chance to make a comeback.
.@IveyJaden is flat-out dominating this second half. 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZI0v2Ckl1O— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 9, 2022
Ivey was deadly from the field in the second half shooting 9 of 12 from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers to help propel Purdue to victory.
Purdue honored its athletes who excelled both academically and athletically at halftime, listing the names of the hundreds of student athletes in attendance who filed into a group at center court. Among them were over 70 football players, as well as a majority of the Purdue soccer and women’s basketball teams.
Purdue Men's Basketball Postgame Press Conference | February 8, 2022 https://t.co/ftQVRciyW9— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 9, 2022
Purdue will pack its bags and travel to Ann Arbor this Thursday, where they will face the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
February 9, 2022
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue improved to 21-3 overall and moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten race with an 84-68 win over No. 13 Illinois. The Boilermakers swept the Illini for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
• The Boilermakers have won six straight games, four of them coming by double-digits.
• Purdue started the Big Ten season with a 1-2 record, but has won nine of its last 10 games.
• Purdue's 21 victories are the third most nationally (Auburn, Murray State – 22).
• Purdue is now 7-2 in quad-1 games, the second-most quad-1 victories and tied for the best quad-1 record (.778) among teams that have played at least seven quad-1 games.
• Purdue has won six straight games in February, five by double-figures.
• Purdue has won 51 straight games when shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line (was 50.8, 4.09 and 72.2 percent tonight).
• Purdue has shot over 50.0 percent in 15-of-24 games and over 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 16 games.
• The Boilermakers have scored 80 or more points in six straight Big Ten games for the first time since the 1997-98 season (7 straight games).
• Since the 2016-17 season, Purdue has won 29 games against ranked teams, the fifth-most victories in the country in that span.
• The 16-point margin was the largest win at Mackey Arena between two ranked teams since Feb. 1, 2017, when No. 23 Purdue beat No. 25 Northwestern 80-59.
• It was the largest victory margin for a Purdue ranked team against a ranked opponent since a 23-point win over No. 2 Arizona on Nov. 24, 2017 (Bahamas).
• The matchup against Illinois was the first matchup between two top-13 teams in Mackey Arena since Feb. 20, 2011, and just the fifth in the Painter era. Purdue is 16-5 under Painter at home as a ranked team, and now 4-1 when both teams are ranked in the top 13.
• Purdue is 145-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 59-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season. The Boilermakers have won 37 straight games when scoring 80 or more points.
• Purdue moves to 183-17 under Painter when shooting 48 percent or better from the field, including a 23-game win streak. Purdue shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 64.5 percent in the second half.
• Jaden Ivey led the team in points with 26, 22 of which came in the second half. Ivey also led the team in assists with 6. During a second-half run of seven minutes, Ivey scored or assisted on 19 of Purdue's 21 points to take a 73-56 lead.
• Over his last four games, Ivey is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He has 19 turnovers against 9 turnovers in that span.
• Sasha Stefanovic went 1-for-3 from the 3-point line, giving him a 3-pointer in 25 consecutive games, a mark that ties Dakota Mathias and Chris Lutz for third-most consecutive games with a 3-pointer in program history.
• Purdue's centers of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.
• The Boilermakers' bench had 20 of Purdue's 36 first-half points.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.