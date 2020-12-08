The Boilermakers were unable to hold off a Miami comeback, losing 58-54 in Coral Gables, Florida.
After the Boilers jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead, the Hurricanes (3-0) engineered a slow-burning comeback against Purdue (3-2). Miami was able to bring the lead down 8 points with an 11-2 scoring run midway through the second half. Later the team sliced it down to 4 points with five minutes remaining when Miami guard Kameron McGusty sunk the Hurricanes' first 3-pointer of the game.
Miami took the lead with only one minute remaining in the game, its first lead since the start of the game, when it led 1-0.
"We need some discipline and some mental toughness from guys that have been on our team before," head coach Matt Painter said. "And we got zero."
Miami's comeback was given an additional boost earlier on when junior forward Trevion Williams fouled Miami guard Isaiah Wong at the 3-point line. Those free throws brought the Hurricanes within 5 points, the smallest lead at that point since the beginning of the game.
Foul trouble, which has been a common theme all season, was ultimately what led to the Boilermakers' demise. Williams, freshman center Zach Edey and freshman guard Brandon Newman all fouled out late in the game. Edey committed three fouls in the first half.
"It's very hard to get in a rhythm (while playing in foul trouble)," Williams said. "I get one look, and then Zach (Edey) comes in."
Without Newman and the Boiler big men, Purdue was unable to stop the Hurricanes' offensive attack in the paint. Miami scored 44 points in the second half, 22 of which came in the paint.
Before they fouled out, Purdue's bigs controlled the game on both sides of the ball. Freshman center Zach Edey and junior center Trevion Williams combined for 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Edey also recorded his first career assist off of a pass to set up a jumper from junior forward Aaron Wheeler.
After suffering a knee injury during a preseason scrimmage, junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. made his return to the court, leading the offensive charge early on with 7 points and a 3-pointer in the first half. Hunter Jr. finished with 11 points and two rebounds.ch I missed it
"I didn't really realize how much I missed it until I got back out there," Hunter Jr. said. "It was really really fun."
The Boilermakers initially began to pull away midway through there first half, when they went on a 17-2 scoring run over the eight minutes leading to halftime.
"We just had energy," Williams said. "Our shots were falling, (and) we were getting after it on the defensive end."
Miami scored only 14 points in the first half compared to Purdue's 32, its lowest scoring half since the team entered the ACC in 2004.
The Boilermakers return to action at 7:30 p.m., Saturday when they host Indiana State (1-0) in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
- Three Purdue players fouled out in today's game – Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Brandon Newman. Purdue combined for 23 personal fouls while Miami had 14.
- Purdue shot 35% from the field.
- Miami outscored Purdue 44-22 in the second half.
- Miami shot only 6% from 3-point range (1 of 17). Purdue was not a lot better, hitting on 15% (4 of 25).
- Purdue committed 14 turnovers.
- Purdue had two starters who did not score – Aaron Wheeler (0 of 6 from the field) and Isaiah Thompson (0 of 3).
- Miami led the game for 3:08 while Purdue led 37:36.
- Purdue shot 48.4% in the first half, but only 20.7% the second.
- Miami shot 22.7% the first half and 60.0% after halftime.