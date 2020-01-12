The Boilermakers came out with a spark against No. 8 Michigan State, beating the Spartans 71-42 on Sunday in Mackey Arena.
The Boiler defense held the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) to less than a 30 percent field-goal percentage in the first half and only allowed two 3-pointers on 16 attempts all game. Despite poor defensive rebounding early on, the Boilers (10-7, 3-3 Big Ten) were able to control the ball and the game in its entirety.
Purdue's initial scoring surge put it up 12-4 within the first few minutes, forcing an early MSU timeout. After the timeout, the Boilers continued what turned into a 12-0 run across over three and a half minutes, stretching the score to 19-4. The Boilermakers shot an impressive 67 percent from the field in the first 15 minutes of play, and ended with a 46 percent shooting percentage in the game.
Purdue spread the ball around, and had four players with double digit points.
"Obviously we wanted to go inside to Trevion (Williams), to establish him, but I think we had great production across the board," head coach Matt Painter said.
After a career-best performance against Michigan on Thursday, sophomore forward Trevion Williams came out swinging again. Williams, who outweighed his defender by over 50 pounds, played physical down low, scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
"They were taller defenders, so I just had to use my body to create space," Williams said.
Senior forward Evan Boudreaux aided the Boiler offense, scoring 11 points and draining three huge 3-pointers.
Junior center Matt Haarms, who was taken out of the Michigan game after hurting his hip, checked into the game four minutes in, immediately making his first two shot attempts. He finished the game with 6 points.
Purdue experienced a small scoring drought midway through the half, going almost four minutes without a basket, but the team's impeccable defense kept the Spartans at bay, allowing the Boilers to refocus their offensive efforts.
Purdue came out slow in the second half, making none of its first four shot attempts. The Spartans went on a 7-0 run over three minutes, and forced two turnovers early in the half. Purdue lost a lot of opportunities on the glass, giving MSU second-chance points.
Momentum quickly swung back in the Boilers' favor with a score of 3s drained by Boudreaux and sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr.
"They did a lot of helping with their bigs, and that left me open a bunch," Boudreaux said. "We were able to move around a little bit. We set good screens and executed our plays, and luckily we were able to do that most of the night."
Purdue continued to hold its lead, going on a 6-0 run with seven minutes left, stretching the score to 53-36.
Purdue's depth, a facet that could still go unnoticed on other teams, played a significant role in the game. Purdue's bench contributed 23 points to the offensive effort.
"Our bench played well," Painter said. "Boudreaux gave us good minutes, I think Haarms gave us good minutes, and that really helped."
In the end, the Spartans couldn't slow down the Purdue offense, and the game came to a resounding close.
"We're not gonna quit," Boudreaux said. "We're 10-7, but we don't feel like we should be. We feel like we have a lot more fight."
Purdue is now 5-1 of their last six games hosting Top 10 teams.
• The Boilermakers return to action at 2 p.m., Saturday when it plays at No. 12 Maryland. The game will be telecast by ESPN or ESPN2.
#BoilerNotes
• Purdue improved to 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten Conference with a 71-42 win over No. 8-ranked Michigan State … the win was Purdue's second straight over Michigan State and fourth straight at Mackey Arena against the Spartans … the Spartans' 42 points were its fewest since having 41 against Illinois on Jan. 31, 2012 … Purdue's 29-point win was its largest against Michigan State since a 100-70 victory on Feb. 27, 1971.
• Purdue's 29-point win tied its largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in school history, which was set earlier this year against No. 5-ranked Virginia (69-40) … Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Purdue has posted four wins of 25 points or more against nationally-ranked teams … Purdue's four wins by 25 points or more against nationally-ranked teams during that span are the most in the country (only Ohio State and Texas Tech have at least two).
• Purdue is now 5-1 in its last six games against top-10 teams at Mackey Arena … the average margin of victory in the five wins is 14.6 points per game.
• Purdue is 3-2 this year against nationally-ranked teams.
• The win over Michigan State was Matt Painter's seventh win against a ranked Michigan State team, the most against any opponent during his tenure at Purdue … Painter is now 11-15 all-time against Michigan State.
• The win was Purdue's sixth as an unranked team against a ranked Michigan State team at Mackey Arena.
• Purdue won its 15th straight home game in Big Ten Conference play, the second-longest streak in Mackey Arena history … just three of the 15 wins have come by single-digits.
• Purdue has won 11 straight games dating to Jan. 1, 2017, when wearing its gold jerseys.
• Purdue improved to 8-0 this year when allowing 59 or fewer points and 9-0 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent.
• Purdue sold out Mackey Arena for the 17 straight game.
• Purdue is 71-5 at Mackey Arena since the start of the 2015-16 season, the second-best winning percentage at home during that span (South Dakota State – 63-4; .940) … Purdue is 45-4 against Big Ten teams at Mackey Arena since 2014-15.
• Purdue and Michigan State are both 72-26 in Big Ten play since the start of the 2014-15 season … Wisconsin is third in wins during that span with 63.
• Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Purdue has 50 wins by 20 or more points, tied for the second most in the country behind Gonzaga (79).
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.