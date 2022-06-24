ESPN, the Big Ten Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that Purdue will face Florida State in the 2022 ACC / Big Ten Challenge.
The game will be played in Tallahassee, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
It marks the fourth time in the last five seasons the two teams will have played. The teams were pitted against each other in this event in 2018, 2021 and now 2022, as well as a contest in the Emerald Coast Classic in 2019.
Purdue won last year’s meeting in the Big Ten ACC / Challenge 93-65 in Mackey Arena.
It was Purdue’s first win against the Seminoles in five tries. Purdue’s last two losses to the Seminoles have come by one and three points in overtime.
Purdue owns a Big Ten-best 12-9 overall record in the event, having won 10 of its last 13 games in the Challenge. The Boilermakers have alternated wins and losses in their last seven Challenge contests.
2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule
Monday, November 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern
Tuesday, November 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, November 30
Ohio State at Duke
PURDUE at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska
• With its 12-9 record in the Challenge, Purdue has the best record of any Big Ten team. Three other conference schools have winning records in the event – Minnesota 12-11, Penn State 11-10 and Wisconsin 12-11) and one has a .500 record (Rutgers 4-4).
• Purdue is 9-2 at home in the Challenge and 2-7 on the road.
• Maryland, which used to be a member of the ACC, has the worst record in the Challenge as a Big Ten participant (1-7). Interestingly, the Terps were 10-5 against the Big Ten when they were in the ACC.
• Iowa at 9-12, has the longest win streak the in Challenge, winning the last four games.
• Big Ten teams have won the last three matchups with the ACC – 8-6 in 2021, 7-5 in 2020 and 8-6 in 2019.
• The ACC holds the all-time edge in the series dating back to 1999 at 144-121-3 (three times the conference teams tied). ACC teams won the first 10 matchups with Big Ten teams starting in 1999, followed by two ties. The first time Big Ten teams won the matchups as in 2009 with a 6-5 mark that season.
• ACC teams’ best performance was 11-3 in 2017. The Big Ten’s best was 8-4 in 2011.
– BigTen.org contributed to this report.