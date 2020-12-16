The Boilermakers were able to maintain an early lead and hold onto it against their first Big Ten opponent of the year, defeating No. 20 Ohio State, 67-60, Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) was bolstered by a near-perfect day at the free-throw line in its first game against a ranked opponent. The Boilers went 11-13 at the free throw line, their first miss coming with 20 seconds left in the game.
Purdue went on an 8-0 scoring run to extend its lead against the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) midway through the second half. Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. was a vocal leader during this run, and he scored 5 quick points during that segment. He finished with 15 points.
Eric Hunter and @BoilerBall are CHARGED UP! ⚡👌 pic.twitter.com/z7HdADGSOI— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 17, 2020
Hunter said he has become more of a leader on the team this year.
"I think it's pretty simple," he said. "I'm the kind of guy that gives us a boost and take on that role. It was hard for me to be vocal at first because I'm a lead by example kind of guy, so I think just bringing energy and giving guys a boost was probably the first thing I kinda went for."
Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. hit a 3 with about three minutes in the half to draw Ohio State within 6 points. That was the closest the Buckeyes came, as Purdue held steady through the last minutes of the game.
Junior forward Treveon Williams led the Boilermakers with 16 points. He finished one rebound short of a double-double and two assists short of a triple-double.
Circus shot from Trevion Williams is nothing but net. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ok4pR99WWu— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 17, 2020
Coach Matt Painter said he was impressed with Williams' passing ability, even hinting that he could have finished with more assists.
"There were a couple passes that got deflected," Painter said. "The play was the right play, it was just deflected. The assists that he got were just the right reads."
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey had 4 points in his return from injury.
The 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮 just wasn't enough for @IveyJaden, he had to add a euro step too. 🥵 @BoilerBall📍 @ArcelorMittal pic.twitter.com/j2zjl9Yq9M— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 17, 2020
"It was good to get him out there," Painter said. "Rarely ever do guys come back and play well."
Ohio State forward Justice Sueing was a handful for the Boilers throughout the night. Sueing had 14 points in the game.
Purdue returns to action at 2:30 p.m., Saturday when it travels to Indianapolis to play Notre Dame (2-3).
Game Notes:
- Purdue was a perfect 11-11 at the free throw line until 20 seconds left in the game, when it missed twice on the front ends of 1 and 1.
- Treveon Williams scored 16 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor. He had nine rebounds and eight assists, just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double.
- Eric Hunter Jr. scored 15 points. He was 1 for 3 from the arc.
- Jaden Ivey was 0 of 4 from the field upon his return from injury.
- The Boilermakers had 16 turnovers in the game. Four of these were in the first four minutes.
- Purdue scored 13 second-chance points in the game.
- Ohio State scored 13 points on the fastbreak, while Purdue scored only 6.
Halftime Notes:
Purdue leads Ohio State 38-33 at halftime of the first Big Ten game of the year.
Purdue (4-2) went on a 7-0 scoring run early in the half to take a lead against the Buckeyes (5-0). The game was tightly contested throughout.
Junior forward Trevion Williams was a playmaker on offense, providing three flashy, no-look assists under the basket throughout the half.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey made his return from injury, playing six minutes in the first half. After missing his first four shots from the floor, he answered with two fast-breaks, finishing the half with 4 points.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers with 10 points.