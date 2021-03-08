A limited number of tickets for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament will go on sale at noon Monday, the conference announced Monday morning.
The single-session tickets will be distributed through Ticketmaster. The conference is only accepting mobile tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium for the tournament.
The conference encourages fans to become familiar with Lucas Oil's health and safety procedures, available on the Big Ten's "Tournament Central" web page.
Purdue will begin its first game of the tournament around 2 p.m. on Friday. The game is designated on the official bracket as Game 8.