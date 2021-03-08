3/6/21 Indiana, Mackey Arena View

A year ago, Mackey hosted a packed crowd of students and fans to watch Purdue take on Indiana. This year a limited number of fans — mostly players' family members — were distanced throughout the arena, with cutout fans outnumbering real ones. 

 David Hickey | Photos Editor

A limited number of tickets for the Big Ten men's basketball tournament will go on sale at noon Monday, the conference announced Monday morning.

The single-session tickets will be distributed through Ticketmaster. The conference is only accepting mobile tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium for the tournament.

The conference encourages fans to become familiar with Lucas Oil's health and safety procedures, available on the Big Ten's "Tournament Central" web page.

Purdue will begin its first game of the tournament around 2 p.m. on Friday. The game is designated on the official bracket as Game 8.

