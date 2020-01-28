Since the beginning of conference play, the one player the Boilermakers desperately needed to step up was graduate transfer guard Jahaad Proctor.
He had big games for the Boilermakers during non-conference play but has struggled since Big Ten play begun. During Purdue's loss 70-63 to No. 25 Rutgers (16-5, 7-3) on Tuesday night, he seemed to re-emerge.
The Boilers (11-10, 4-6) got down by as many as 17 early in the second half and it seemed like there was no way they could get back into game. Proctor fueled an 8-2 run that allowed Purdue to the lead down to 10 quickly, then eventually to three points. He scored a team-best 11 points in the first half and finished with 19 points, four assists and two rebounds.
"His numbers were great," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "I thought he played his best game of the season."
The Boilers got the margin down to three points a couple of times – 62-59 with 2:08 to go and 64-61 with 29 seconds to go – but that was a close as it got. Purdue had turnovers in crucial moments that simply prevented the Boilermakers from getting over the hump when they were within striking distance.
In the first half Purdue hoisted a ton of 3s – 5 of 13 in the first 20 minutes – on a night when shots were not falling. The Boilers had multiple turnovers and Rutgers had many fast-break baskets.
"They are going to get into transition a lot when you turn the ball over a lot of times," Painter said. "And they you get (our) guys who take long shots and get long rebounds and they use that and get aggressive. But give them (the Knights) credit, they forced us into 11 turnovers."
Midway though the second half when the team forced the issue in the paint things began to go Purdue's way. This made way for sophomore forward Trevion Williams, who also had a good night. He scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Free throws and turnovers were key stats not in the Boilermakers' favor. The Scarlet Knights scored 18 more points than Purdue at the line – 25 of 36 vs. the Boilers' 7 of 10. And Purdue had 18 turnovers to Rutgers' 14. Rutgers also owned the fast break points, 24-9.
"They’re up 12 at halftime and they scored 14 points in transition and you scored zero," Painter lamented, "the game’s too hard, the game’s too hard. If you can’t get points on the offensive glass and you can’t get points in transition and you can’t get to the free throw line. See, we don’t go to the free throw line much and they are stealing points from us, we’re fouling too much. We have to do a better job of not fouling."
On the positive side, Purdue out-rebounded Rutgers 39-29 and its bench outscored the home team, 28-18, due in large part by Proctor's performance.
"You don’t get rewarded for putting in a good fight," Painter said. "We keep putting ourselves in a hole. It’s one thing being down at half, but when you have 11 turnovers you have to play better. You are going to use a lot of energy and things – obviously things will go against you on the road at times and you have to be able to overcome some of that and you are trying to fight and you are down 13, 14 points and overcoming the normal rhythm on the road it gets to be too much."
Purdue is now 0-5 in Big Ten road play this season, while Rutgers is 6-0 at home in the conference.
Painter was asked after the game about the atmosphere at the RAC.
"It’s difficult to play everywhere in this league," he said. "In 15 years (as a coach in the Big Ten), I don’t to play anywhere. I want to play in Mackey Arena every game. The guy I played for, Gene Keady, used to talk about if you expect to win the road you got to be 10 points better. And this is definitely a place like that. You’ve got to be 10 points better to have a chance to beat them at the buzzer. The fans are great and they are right on top of you. They’ve got to cheer a product. They have a good product, they have good players."
Purdue returns to action at 9 p.m., Saturday when it travels to last-place Northwestern. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.