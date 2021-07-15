Former Purdue basketball center Matt Haarms has signed a professional contract to play overseas, according to a European team’s website.
Haarms, a 7-3 center who transferred from Purdue after the 2019-20 season, has signed a two-year contract with Fraport Skyliners, a Frankfurt, Germany-based team. Terms of the contract have not been announced.
“We believe that Matt is a present and future player who brings a lot to the table and can help the team,” according to a statement on the Skyliners' website that was translated using Google translate. “He’s a great player who is intimidating because of his size, but still has good mobility.”
The team’s manager also issued a statement indicating he was happy to sign the center who is originally from the Netherlands.
“We are happy to welcome Matt Haarms to our place,” Marco Voller said. “He has a lot of talent and all the requirements to become a top center. We are convinced that he will also play a major role in his first professional season and will help us a lot.”
Haarms, also issued a statement that appears on the team’s website.
“I have always dreamed of playing basketball professionally and I am extremely grateful that the Frafort Skyliners have given me this opportunity,” the statement said. “I am happy to work and live in such a great city.”
Haarms played one season with BYU after transferring from Purdue. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, according to the Deseret News. He was the West Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.
The Salt Lake City media organization reported that Haarms announced in May he would not return to BYU given the opportunity to add a sixth year that was permissible by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a correction as to the last season that Haarms played for Purdue.