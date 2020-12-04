After a sluggish offensive performance in the first half, Purdue engineered a comeback to beat Valparaiso 68-61 Friday night in Mackey Arena.
"It was a tough second half, but we found a way to win," junior guard Sasha Stefanovic said.
The Crusaders (0-3) were able to outperform the Boilers (3-1) on every front in the first half. They had a higher 3-point percentage, a higher field-goal percentage and more rebounds. Purdue improved its stats in the second half just enough to secure a win.
"Sometimes the ball's not gonna go in the basket," sophomore guard Isaiah Thompson said. "You gotta find ways to do other things to win the game."
Stefanovic (19 points), Trevion Williams (17) and Thompson (14) led the Boilers to victory. Williams also had 11 rebounds to assist the Boilers from overcoming an 11-point halftime deficit.
The team shot only 35% from the field and 65% from the free-throw line.
Purdue's offensive resurgence was highlighted by four 3-pointers from junior guard Stefanovic, who was 0-3 in the first half. His delayed success helped to slim down Valparaiso's lead so the Boilers could reclaim their brief lead from the start of the game.
"It was huge, it's a game-changer," head coach Matt Painter said of Stefanovic's 3-pointers.
Both teams struggled with fouls throughout the game and received an ample amount of free throws because of it. The Crusaders had two players foul out late in the second half.
Freshman center Zach Edey was in foul trouble for most of the game, and was only able to put up 6 points and grab a single rebound after being named last week's co-Big ten Player of the Week. Purdue had four players each with four fouls by the end of the game.
• Purdue returns to action at 5 p.m., Tuesday when it travels to Miami (Florida) for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Game Notes:
- Sasha Stefanovic went 4-4 from the 3-point line in the second half.
- Valparaiso committed 32 personal fouls. The record for opponents' personal fouls against Purdue is 40, set by Ohio State in 1981.
- Purdue made only 6 3-pointers after landing 17 against Oakland on Tuesday.
- Valparaiso shot 79% from the foul line.
Halftime Notes:
Junior forward Trevion Williams was the first to strike out of the gate, but the Boilermakers followed it up by going over five minutes without a single shot. Freshman guard Ethan Morton sunk a 3-pointer to end the scoring drought, but more before the Crusaders were able to establish a lead.
The Boilers missed nine shots in a row during that five-minute stint.
Purdue spent most of the first half trailing after Valparaiso due to that drought. It wasn't until halfway through the half that the Boilermakers were able to pull back ahead, after another physical layup from Williams, but that lead would be short-lived.
The Boilers were unable to take advantage of Valparaiso's 15 personal fouls, shooting only 53% from the line in the first half.