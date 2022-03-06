Fan’s hearts sank as senior center Trevion Williams missed his first of two free throws Saturday afternoon. Up by 2, the Boilers were in an all too familiar a situation in the final six seconds.
Williams missed his second free-throw, leaving the door open for Indiana to win the game. IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis rebounded the ball and handed it off to his teammate, senior guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson lofted the ball from just across the half-court line towards the basket.
The ball didn’t go in this time.
The No. 8 Purdue men’s basketball team (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) beat the Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) 69-67 as the Boilers got a nice finish to the end of their season.
Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. led the Boilermakers in scoring, with 17 points and five rebounds, including three 3-point shots. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic followed in second, with 15 points and a rebound. Sophomore center Zach Edey and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey each had 10 points.
Stefanovic talked about how the roles the senior players had and the chemistry they were able to build really helped them get the win over the rival Hoosiers.
“That’s the basketball Gods, knowing that you get to catch your rival in your final game here and just trying to do anything you can to get a win was the biggest thing for all of us,” he said.
Johnson led the Hoosiers in scoring, with 18 points and five rebounds. Jackson-Davis had 15 points and 6 rebounds. Senior forward Miller Kopp had 14 points and three rebounds.
Indiana’s last win in West Lafayette was during the 2012-2013 season, where the team beat Purdue 97-60. Three players on that Indiana team, guards Victor Oladipo and Yogi Ferrell, as well as center Cody Zeller, earned time on NBA rosters after leaving IU.
Hunter Jr. got the scoring started quickly for the Boilermakers, putting up an early 5 points in the first four minutes of the game.
While Purdue managed to fire off some quick buckets in the beginning of the game, there was a scoring drought for both teams midway through the first half, where neither team scored for over two minutes.
It didn’t take long for Stefanovic and Hunter Jr. to light it up and take matters into their own hands, though. Stefanovic scored a huge 3-point shot for the Boilermakers, followed by another 3-pointer and an easy layup from Hunter to help Purdue go on a 12-0 run with eight minutes left in the first half.
Following his last successful 3-point shot, Hunter Jr. has now scored 100 3-pointers in his Purdue career.
Indiana went on a 9-0 run late in the first half to cut Purdue’s lead down to 6 with only a minute left.
While the Hoosiers got into some early foul trouble in the second half, Purdue was able to capitalize on a huge 3-pointer from sophomore forward Mason Gillis, putting the Boilermakers up by 7 and getting the crowd to erupt once again.
Just as Purdue started to lose a bit of momentum, Hunter Jr. and Stefanovic both hit on 3-point shots, giving the Boilermakers eight made 3-pointers by that point in the game. However, Indiana followed up with an 11-0 run, taking the lead halfway through the second half.
Edey spoiled the Indiana run with a pivotal dunk of his own, making it a 1-point game with only eight minutes to go in the game.
Fans continued to show their disdain for Indiana, seemingly roaring louder than ever before. The cheers continued as former Purdue head coach Gene Keady made an appearance at the game. Keady is the all-time winningest head coach in Purdue history and the court at Mackey has been named in his honor.
Former Boilermaker guard Ryan Cline, who scored 27 points during Purdue’s Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee in 2019, chugged a beer in front of the Mackey crowd during the final timeout of the game, feeding into the energy of the crowd even further.
The 48th Vice President of the United States and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, as well as current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, was also in attendance at the game, and both were recognized during a media timeout.
Painter talked about the legacy of Keady coaching at Purdue and how he takes what Keady has left in order to win games in the modern era of college basketball.
“I’m fortunate because I have a blueprint to go by,” Painter said. “He laid the blueprint.”
Painter also said the volume and passion from the fans in Mackey really do give the team confidence and a true advantage in gameplay.
“I think we have a great advantage,” Painter said. “Getting a team and trying to build and keep developing older players along with that environment helps a lot.”
Purdue’s senior players, Williams, Stefanovic, Hunter Jr. and guard Jared Wulbrun, were recognized during the game, which was the team’s final regular game of the season. The players were illuminated next to the dozens of banners from past seasons in Mackey Arena.
Williams and Stefanovic have been the third and fourth leading scorers for the team this year. Stefanovic also led the team in successful 3-point shots this year, with 76. Hunter Jr. has also been a reliable weapon this season, sitting at third in 3-point field goal percentage with .434%.
Hunter Jr. said the roles that the seniors had in the game and his appreciation for head coach Matt Painter putting the team in positions to win games throughout this season.
“I’m proud of these guys for stepping up. I appreciate coach for trusting us and putting us in the right position to finish this game up.”