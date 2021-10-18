Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey earned a spot on the NCAA preseason All-American second team, according to a Purdue press release.
The guard joins two Big Ten players — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan center Hunter Dickinson — on the second team, while Illinois's Kofi Cockburn took a spot on the first team.
Headed by Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, who won preseason Player of the Year, the first team features players from across the college basketball landscape in UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Duke forward Paulo Banchero and Oral Roberts guard Max Abrams.
Ivey found his way into the Big Ten All-Freshman team after he averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23 games and 12 starts with the Boilermakers. The guard poured on 26 points against North Texas — the most by any Big Ten freshman in an NCAA tournament debut.
Ivey built up his reputation as one of the best up-and-coming players in the Big Ten with two midseason conference Freshman of the Week awards, one after clutch shots in late January and one after a 20-point performance against Northwestern in early February.
Ivey also represented the Boilermakers on the international stage as a member of Team USA in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Ivey won the gold medal for the United States alongside then-committed forward Caleb Furst, averaging 12.3 points, three rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per contest against some of the world's most talented young players.
Fans can watch Ivey and the rest of Purdue Basketball in their first exhibition game against the University of Indianapolis on Nov. 4. The game can be streamed on BTN+.