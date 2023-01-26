The game was not as close as the final score indicated in Ann Arbor.
After securing an early lead, Michigan (11-9, 5-4 Big Ten) fell behind with eight minutes left in the first half and never again caught Purdue (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), who ultimately won 75-70.
It was the Boilers’ first win at Michigan since 2018 as it put further distance between themselves and the rest of the Big Ten. Purdue is now 2.5 games ahead of Rutgers and first in the conference.
Purdue won despite star center Zach Edey failing to record a double-double for just the fifth time all season. Edey had 19 points and nine rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass, making up a large portion of the Boilers’ six overall.
The Boilermakers saw themselves fall into a small hole early, hampered by fouling as the Wolverines made six free throws in the first seven minutes, compared to just one for Purdue. The free throw discrepancy amounted to the difference in the game, as the black and gold found itself down 10-15 five minutes into the first half.
Purdue tied the game 20-20 thanks to a streak of 5 straight made field goals.
After going back and forth over the next five minutes, the teams found themselves tied 28-28. It was then that Purdue completed a 15-0 run to go up 41-28, mixing defensive stops with shot making on the other end. Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer contributed six of those points, including four on the fast break.
The Wolverines pulled off a run of their own to close the first half, scoring seven unanswered. Junior center Hunter Dickinson had five in that stretch, bringing the Purdue lead down to six at the buzzer.
The Boilers jumped out to an eleven point lead just sixty seconds into the second half on the strength of a Fletcher Loyer three and a transition layup by Edey on a pass from Mason Gillis.
Several minutes later, the Wolverines had the margin down to five after a couple of Purdue turnovers resulted in easy offensive opportunities for Michigan.
It was the closest they would get until 14 seconds were left to play.
Purdue won the game on the strength of its bench, as those players combined for 23 points and 13 rebounds, producing a standard Edey stat line collectively.
The Boilers outshot the Wolverines 54% to 44% from the field and 42% to 36% on threes. Purdue made seven more free-throws than its opposition, with the scoring efficiency serving to overcome its deficit in the turnover column – twelve to six.
The Boilers will suit up next on January 29th for a Sunday home game against Michigan State.