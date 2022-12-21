Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue in scoring with 24, assisting the team with his career-high scoring night to beat New Orleans, 74-53, Wednesday night in Mackey Arena.
The Privateers (3-8) kept the game close at the start, and even held a few leads over the Zach Edey-less Boilermakers (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten), but scored just 2 points in the last 10 minutes of the half, while Purdue tacked on 24.
Head coach Matt Painter said the 7-foot-4-inch center was “under the weather,” and players said they found out they’d be without him this morning.
Mason Gillis played the most minutes on the team against New Orleans after he played just 11 in the previous outing. Gillis, who had been out with a back injury the prior three games, was second in scoring with 11 on 3-for-7 shooting.
Gillis said he’s been dealing with “the ups and downs” of his back injury, and he’s been constantly doing prehab and rehab with the trainers to be able to play.
“I feel great on the court,” he said. I'm gonna continue to take charges and get down on the floor: everything that makes me the player I am (and) the team we are.”
The Boilers shot over 50% for the most of the game. They ended the night 55.6%, led by Kaufman-Renn who only missed two field goals on 10 attempts.
“(Kaufman-Renn) deserves to play more than eight minutes, but you only get to 200 minutes as a coach,” Painter said. “And then when you have somebody like (Edey) and the numbers that he's putting down, how efficient he's been and how well he's rebounded — someone's getting shorted there.”
Despite Kaufman-Renn providing buckets in Edey’s place, nobody on the team had more than seven rebounds, which were grabbed by Ethan Morton. The team ended the night with just 24 rebounds — 19.3 short of what it typically averages.
Painter credits Morton as the reason why New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson was stifled on offense, who provided a few big 3s and led the team in scoring at the half.
“I thought (Morton) did a really good job on Foster Loyer (against Davidson),” Painter said. “Same thing — Foster Loyer hits a couple 3s, then we put Ethan on him and he was done making 3s.”
Purdue’s starting freshmen, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, each knocked down a 3-pointer during the Boilers’ 18-0 scoring run. The team collectively made 5 of 19, slightly improving from its 12% mark last game.
“Once again, we know we didn't shoot the ball well from 3,” Painter said, “and we're gonna have to be able to make some shots there.”
The team’s next game comes after Christmas on Dec. 29 in Mackey for its last nonconference game of the season, played against Florida A&M. The contest is set to tip-off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
