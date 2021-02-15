Purdue has exited the AP Top 25 Poll three weeks after entering it at No. 24.
The Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6 Big Ten) received 20 votes in the Week 13 poll released Monday at noon. The team is eighth on the list of teams receiving votes. The highest team on the list is Oklahoma State with 71 votes. The Cowboys also dropped out of the poll this week a week after entering it in Week 12.
The dip in ranking is likely down to Purdue's loss to Minnesota Thursday night. Purdue first entered the poll and knocked Minnesota out of the rankings after a Jan. 30 win in Mackey.
Purdue is sixth-best team in the Big Ten according to ESPN. Every team above the Boilers is ranked in this week's poll: No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois, No. 11 Iowa and No. 21 Wisconsin.
Purdue is not among the Top 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, either. The Boilers received 23 voter points putting them 31st in votes received.
The team also dropped to No. 27 in the NCAA's NET rankings, from No. 26 in last week's rankings. This does not necessarily endanger Purdue's chances to make the NCAA Tournament, but the team will be jockeying for more favorable seeding through the last three weeks of the season into the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue returns to the court Tuesday night to face Michigan State, looking for a season sweep and a fourth consecutive win over the Spartans (10-8, 4-8 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN. Dave Fleming and Dan Dakich are scheduled to be the announcing team for the network.