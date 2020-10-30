On the same day that a Top 50 national recruit made a commitment to play basketball for Purdue in 2021, another in-state player listed the Boilers as one of his final six schools.
Blake Wesley, a 6-4 shooting guard from South Bend Riley, posted his finalists on Twitter on Friday. Others include Creighton, Notre Dame, Xavier, Maryland and Kansas State.
Top6❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SnR2vixykr— Blakewesley3 (@blakewesley0) October 30, 2020
Wesley is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state by 247Sports. The state’s top-rated player – Trey Kaufman – committed to the Boilers on Friday while Caleb Furst committed during the spring.
Wesley averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assist and 2.1 steals per game last season, according to MaxPreps.com. ESPN does not have Wesley in its top 100 recruiting list.
Rivals.com ranks Wesley as the No. 96 player nationally while 247Sports.com ranks him No. at No. 113.
According to Gold and Black Illustrated, the commitments of Trey Kaufman and Caleb Furst filled the open scholarships for 2021. However, anticipated NCAA transfer reforms may allow teams to oversign available scholarship spaces.