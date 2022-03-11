INDIANAPOLIS – Sophomore guard Brandon Newman hadn't played a game since he earned four minutes against the Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 10.
He hadn't scored a basket since a month prior against Illinois, a game in which he hit one of his three shot attempts in 12 minutes of play.
Even with more than a month on the bench, Newman's signature scoring ability that earned him a starting spot as a redshirt freshman lit up in one of the most important moments of a 69-61 No. 3 Seed Purdue victory against No. 11 Seed Penn State in the Boilermakers' first game of the Big Ten Tournament.
The sophomore ended with 12 points. He didn't miss a single shot from the field, going 4 of 4, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range.
Every one of Newman's made attempts was accompanied by deafening cheers in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse from the well-traveled Purdue fans, who covered the stands with black and gold attire among dotted red, orange and green merchandise from today's previous matchups.
"I think he's an extremely capable player," head coach Matt Painter said in a postgame press conference. "He is on our team after all."
Purdue (26-6) earned its first win in the Big Ten tournament since Mar. 2, 2018, also against Penn State. Then-senior forward Vincent Edwards and now-Salt Lake City Stars guard Carsen Edwards each scored 26 points apiece against Rutgers in the first round before combining for 34 the very next day against the Nittany Lions.
Even as all odds seemed stacked against them, Penn State would not go out without a fight.
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, the leading Nittany Lion scorer at 13.2 points per game, played as if he were a two-man team with forward John Harrar in an attempt to singlehandedly keep Penn State in the running for a potential upset.
Pickett slashed, shot and dished his way to 16 points and six assists, almost falling over several times after colliding with Boilermaker forwards in the paint as he tried to find open shooters on the perimeter.
Both Purdue head coach Matt Painter and Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry couldn't keep themselves contained on their respective benches, pacing up and down the sidelines and shouting orders as their teams slowly advanced on Salesforce court. The two stood almost side-by-side as they had just one year before, straying and returning to their respective benches as a back-and-forth battle ensued in the second half.
Shrewsberry, a former Painter and Boston Celtics assistant, earned 14 regular season wins in his first year as Penn State's lead coach. He guided a team without a single freshman on the roster to the 11th seed and wins over Minnesota and Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament.
Purdue's fans were welcomed to a late "shout" dance as Penn State pulled within 1 point of the Boilermakers late in the second half. Boilermaker fans clapped and waved as they had so many times before in an attempt to wave off the tension caused by a 15-4 scoring run.
Ivey sealed the game after grabbing a fumbled pass from Penn State, giving the Boilermakers a 5-point lead with just seconds remaining as he sprinted from coast to coast to make a contested layup.
Shrewsberry's first run with Penn State did not come without impact for both him and his players.
The first-year head coach shared a heartfelt moment with both Harrar and Pickett in a late-night press conference, showing his appreciation for the upperclassmen in what could be their last games donning a Penn State jersey.
"The people who are Penn State supporters will never forget (Harrar and Pickett's) names," Shrewsberry said. "I'll make sure of that. They deserve it because of how they fought. When the chips were down, they responded every single time."
Harrar said he still had so much left to give to the Penn State program even after playing his last game. He said he kept a four-page Microsoft Word document of Shrewsberry's offensive and defensive concepts because of his love for Penn State basketball and his willingness to keep playing under Shrewsberry and his staff.
"Wherever I go, I'm going to follow him," Harrar said. "I'm stealing his 'gritty, not pretty saying.' That's staying with me.
"Right behind him is going to be a Big Ten championship. Coach always says he wants me to keep playing, but I'm going to fly out here and cheer for him from right behind the bench."
Purdue will take on the No. 7-seeded Michigan State Spartans tomorrow 25 minutes after a 1 p.m. game between No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Indiana. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
