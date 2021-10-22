The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame released the watch lists for its end-of-season position awards this week.
Three Purdue players were named to the 20-person lists: Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey made the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year list Tuesday, senior forward Trevion Williams appeared on the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year list Thursday and sophomore center Zach Edey appeared on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year watch list Friday afternoon.
The annual awards are given to the players with the highest-performing seasons in collegiate basketball in their respective positions. Since the Bob Cousy award was created in 2004 to honor the nation's best point guard, the Abdul-Jabbar and three other awards have been created to honor the nation's best in all five positions.
Ivey is one of three Big Ten players on the West award list alongside Maryland's Erica Ayala and Michigan's Eli Brooks, and is the first Boilermaker to be nominated since Carsen Edwards in 2018, a Tuesday press release said. Past winners include Edwards, Duke's RJ Barrett and Kentucky's Malik Monk.
The award is just the latest for Ivey, who has been named to nearly every preseason all-conference and All-American lists, the statement said.
Williams' nomination is his career second, after he made the five-player finalist roster for the Abdul-Jabbar award last season. He is one of four Big Ten players on the list with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Maryland's Donta Scott and Ohio State's EJ Liddell, a Thursday statement said. He could also be the first Boilermaker winner in the award's history.
Past winners of the Malone award include Duke's Zion Williamson, Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Dayton's Obi Toppin and Gonzaga's Drew Timme.
Edey is joined by three other Big Ten players on Abdul-Jabbar watchlist: Maryland sophomore Qudus Wahab, Michigan sophomore Hunter Dickinson and Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn. Dickinson and Cockburn were previously honored with spots on CBS's preseason All-American teams, with Dickinson making the second-team while Cockburn made first team.
The Big Ten has been in no short supply of the recently-created accolade, with four of seven award-winners coming from Big Ten teams. Iowa's Luka Garza won the award in his junior and senior years, becoming the only player to win the award twice.
The 7'4" center proved to be a reliable option for the Boilermakers in his first season of play, averaging 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and blocking 30 shots while alternating between a starting role and a backup to a then-junior in Williams.
As two of his Purdue teammates for the United States, Edey represented his home nation of Canada in the 2021 U-19 World Cup. He dominated up-and-coming players from across the globe, averaging 15.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while being at least four inches taller than every center he played against. Edey's size proved to be most advantageous in a game against Spain, where he shot 15 free throws as centers with an average height of 6'8" had not choice but to foul him to stop easy scores at the rim.
Edey will likely start alongside Williams, who played at the center position for the first three years of his career. He became the definitive starter last year after then-junior center Matt Haarms transfered to BYU in 2020.
The lists will be narrowed down to 10 semi-finalists in mid-February and five finalists in March. The finalists for each award will be presented to the Hall's selection committee for a final decision, with presentation details to be announced, all three statements said.
Ivey, Williams and Edey take the court Nov. 4 for Purdue's exhibition game against Indianapolis in Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on BTN+.