After months of recruiting a guard in the transfer portal, head coach Matt Painter has found one as David Jenkins Jr. announced that he will transfer to Purdue.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-1 guard from Utah. Purdue will be Jenkins Jr.'s fourth college, starting out with South Dakota State, then transferring to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, then Utah and now Purdue.
At UNLV, he averaged 14.8 points per game, 1.6 assists. At Utah, he averaged 8.5 points per game and .7 assists per game.
It is unclear whether Jenkins will step into the point guard role for Purdue, but it is clear that he can shoot, averaging 41.3% from three in his career.
Purdue had minutes available at the guard position after the departures of Eric Hunter Jr., Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson and Sasha Stefanovic.
Jenkins joins two returning guards, junior Brandon Newman and junior Ethan Morton, as well as incoming guards, freshman Fletcher Loyer and freshman Braden Smith.
Jenkins will have one year of eligibility remaining.