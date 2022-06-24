Former Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic has been invited to take part in the San Antonio Spurs Summer League it was announced on social media on Friday afternoon.
Stefanovic, a 6-5 shooting guard from Crown Point, Indiana, was not selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, as was the case with his Purdue teammate Trevion Williams. Like Stefanovic, Williams was invited to an NBA camp on Friday when Williams was named to be part of the Boston Celtics’ Summer League team.
🤠 Spurs Up! @stefanovicsasha signed by the @spurs. #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/RgtyoJuB4I— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 24, 2022
During the 2021-22 season, Stefanovic played in, and started all 37 games averaging a career-best 10.4 points per game. He progressively added to his scoring average in his four years with the Boilermakers – 2.5 points per game as a freshman followed by averages of 9.1 and 9.3 points per game the next two seasons.
As a senior, he shot 39.2 percent from the field, including 38.0 percent from 3-point range. He also shot 869.7 percent form the line.
While Stefanovic and Williams were not drafted, but both were invited to the NBA summer league, teammate Jaden Ivey was the No. 5 pick in Thursday’s draft and was selected by the Detroit Pistons.