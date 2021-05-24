The beginning of the 2021-2022 men's basketball schedule has been announced as Purdue will take on the University of North Carolina in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
The Boilermakers and Tar Heels have not played since November 1999, and the Boilers have not beaten UNC since the NIT tournament in 1974, Purdue said in a news release. Villanova and Tennessee will also participate in the tournament. Both teams lost to Purdue in the 2019 NCAA tournament.
ESPN's "Way-Too-Early" top-25 poll ranked all four teams in the top 25. Villanova was ranked No. 2, Purdue took the No. 5 spot, Tennessee was No. 16 and UNC filled out the No. 18 spot.
The tournament will be Nov. 20 and 21 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Game times and television assignments will be announced later.