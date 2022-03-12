Painter experimented with his rotations today, subbing out Ivey early and adding freshman forward Caleb Furst and sophomore guard Brandon Newman to the lineup. The substitutions helped guide Purdue (26-6, 14-6 Big Ten) to a 27-20 lead over Michigan St. (22-11, 11-9 Big Ten) by halftime, with 10 players seeing time on the floor before the buzzer sounded.
Coming into the game, Purdue head coach Matt Painter seemed reluctant to change the lineups he so carefully crafted over the course of the season after playing sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. for 37 and 35 minutes respectfully against Penn State yesterday.
Senior center Trevion Williams showed his scoring prowess in the post against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. off the bench. Williams earned a team-leading 7 points in 10 minutes played.
Sophomore center Zach Edey continued to tower over opposing Big Ten forwards. Though facing taller opponents in Bingham and 6-foot-9-inch forward Joey Hauser, Edey found the same success in the post he had against Penn State, backing down opposing bigs and using his size to deny them opportunities to do the same.
Edey's size deterred Michigan State's guards from driving and scoring in the paint as they had against the Badgers. Though Edey didn't end the half with a registered block, he earned three rebounds off of Michigan State misses in the paint.
Hundreds of Indiana fans stuck around to watch the Boilermakers take on the Spartans after witnessing a miracle 3-point shot from Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon that sent the Hawkeyes to the final round of the Big Ten tournament for the first time since 2006.
The Hawkeyes trailed the Hoosiers for more than half an hour of game time before Bohannon brought the Hawkeyes up by 4 points and eventually sealed the game with a made pullup 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard limped off the court after suffering a lower leg injury. Freshman guard Jaden Akins subbed in to take his place. He was seen bouncing on the sidelines at the Spartan bench, trying to put weight on the affected ankle in hopes of returning before game's end.
The Pennsylvania native averaged 20.5 minutes per game in the Big Ten tournament, playing a crucial role off the bench for the Spartans as a scoring and rebounding anchor when guard Max Christie wasn't on the floor.
Both former Purdue head coach Gene Keady and guard Ryan Cline were in the stands for this afternoon's game. The pair attended their fair share of late-season games for the Boilermakers this year, making their way to West Lafayette for Purdue's final regular season matchup against Indiana and for Purdue's first game of the Big Ten tournament last night.
Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski also made an appearance, watching nervously behind Purdue's bench as the Spartans kept it close before halftime.