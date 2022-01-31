Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named Big Ten Player of the Week and March Madness National Player of the Week this afternoon, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
🏅 BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK.@IveyJaden earns the award for the first time after leading Purdue to wins over Iowa and Ohio State.☑️ vs. Iowa: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts☑️ vs. OSU: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 2 asts👉 Also named @MarchMadnessMBB National Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/1HKQOsGKne— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 31, 2022
The sophomore was brought into national spotlight after hitting a step-back long range shot to put the Boilermakers up by 3 points against No. 16 Ohio State at almost literally the last second.
As called by @OnAir_RBlackman on Purdue radio: pic.twitter.com/8Xd1diI2T6— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 30, 2022
The shot helped provide a small bright spot during what Ivey described as a tough mental slump in a postgame press conference, something that gave him the ability to gather himself and prepare for the games ahead.
"I told myself 'It's game over.'" he said. "I'm hitting this shot.
"I'm just trying to gather myself because I know I want this game so bad. Just to see that shot go in meant everything to me."
Ivey ended the game with 21 points, 6 away from his season high, while shooting 50% from the 3-point line in 32 minutes of play.
Senior forward Trevion Williams was the last Purdue player to win Big Ten Player of the Week, an honor he won in mid-December alongside Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell. Williams averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in a two-game stretch against Rutgers and North Carolina State.
Williams was one assist away from a Purdue's first triple-double since the 1977 season against NC State, earning 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists against the Wolfpack.
Purdue will head to Minneapolis to take on the Golden Gophers this Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.