Head coach Matt Painter has announced that the Boilermakers will host Evansville in the 2020-21 season opener on Nov. 10, in Mackey Arena.
Tip time and television designation will be announced at a later date.
Purdue owns a 9-5 series advantage with the Purple Aces, but the two teams haven't met since a 75-69 Evansville win on Dec. 3, 2005 – Painter's first year with the Boilermakers.
Evansville posted a 9-23 record during the 2019-20 season, but made headlines early in the season with a road win at Kentucky's Rupp Arena on Nov. 12. The Purple Aces were led by DeAndre Williams at 15.2 points per game and head coach Todd Lickliter returns all but one player from last year's squad.
Lickliter will be starting his first full season as coach in 2020-21. He took over the Aces in January 2020, after former coach Walter McCarty was fired. Lickliter is the former coach at Butler and Iowa.
The contest is the third announced game of the 2020-21 season, joining West Virginia (Dec. 13, in Brooklyn) and Indiana State (Nov. 13 in West Lafayette) on the schedule.