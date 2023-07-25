Purdue will face Gonzaga University in the opening round of the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. EST.
The two teams will play the second game of the day in the Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii. The winning basketball team will play either Tennessee or Syracuse in the semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.
On the other side of the bracket is Kansas vs. Chaminade and Marquette vs. UCLA. The championship game is on Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST.
The field is one of the most stacked tournaments in the history of multi-team events, according to a Purdue press release Tuesday.
The tournament marks the second straight season that Purdue will play Gonzaga after not meeting since the 2000 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, where Purdue won 84-66.
The Boilers have appeared in the Maui Invitational three other times, but this will be the first time since 2014. The Boilermakers have gone 2-1 in every event with a second-place finish (1999) and two fifth-place showings (2006, 2014), according to the release.