Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer got it started for the Boilers with four 3-pointers — one of five straight to start the game for Purdue.
The Boilermakers' (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) 3-pointers kept the team ahead of the Nebraska (9-8, 2-4) by 11 points, up 35-24 at the half.
The Cornhuskers were keen on keeping the ball out of junior center Zach Edey’s hands, but that wasn’t an issue for the Boilers.
The freshman-guard duo of Braden Smith and Loyer kept throwing up shots from behind the arc. Nearly every shot swished through the net.
The Huskers were without their arguably best player, senior guard Sam Griesel. Griesel was second on the team in points and leader in assists.
Following the opening period, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg made the strategic decision to substitute junior guard Keisei Tominaga.
Despite the bench unit's tenacity on the defensive end, Purdue's offensive performance faltered. The absence of Edey, a crucial component of the team's offense, resulted in a lack of open opportunities for shooters.
However, with a few questionable calls from the referees inciting booing from the crowd, Edey was brought in. In the subsequent play, some misfortune ensued as Nebraska's Wilhelm Bradenbach’s eye mask was unceremoniously knocked off.
It was an awkward sequence as the Nebraska staff hollered at the referees to call a timeout. When the referees eventually caved in, the boos from Purdue fans became deafening.
Even though their team was leading 21-12 with six minutes remaining in the half, the fans were fixated on the officiating of the game.
Edey was finally able to make his presence known with five offensive rebounds, which gave the crowd a reason to yell at something other than officiating.
The team was able to close out the half keeping its double-digit lead.