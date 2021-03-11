After a season filled with exceeded expectations and statement plays from Purdue’s young core, three Boilermakers ended the season with honors awarded by Big Ten coaches.
Junior forward Trevion Williams earned a spot on the All-Big Ten first team, while freshman guard Jaden Ivey and center Zach Edey took spots on the all-freshman team.
After barely missing out on the All-Big Ten team last season, Williams expressed the exhilaration he felt after being able to reap the rewards of his hard work during the season.
“It’s huge for me,” Williams said. “Just knowing where I come from, how I got to Purdue, looking at my journey and all the steps I was taking from all the work I was putting in, it’s great to see that everything is paying off.”
Williams said he feels he has more left to give to the Boilermakers. He hopes to hone his game until he’s one of the best-passing big men in the country. He’s been called as much by other Big Ten coaches in the past, including Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.
Freshman guards Brandon Newman and Ivey have found their way into the national spotlight after providing the Boilers with consistent scoring punches and memorable moments in their first seasons.
In addition to Newman and Ivey’s early impact, Williams said Edey’s mastery of the game’s simplest aspects have made him an invaluable piece to the Boilermaker roster.
“(Painter) always talks about being simple. He talks about it every time he’s with the media or in the locker room,” William said. “Zach’s been being simple: He’s been pinning guys deep, and he’s a tough dude to guard.
“If he can keep the train rolling and stick to what he does,” he added, “I think he’ll be hard to cover in the tournament.”
The Boilers, who have earned a double bye in the tournament after securing the No. 4 seed, will face No. 5 Ohio State tomorrow afternoon.
Purdue swept Ohio State in the regular season. Their first matchup was a comfortable home win for the Boilers, and the second was a down-to-the-wire away victory.
Purdue’s first game will take place on Friday, 25 minutes after an 11:30 a.m. game featuring the No. 1-seed Michigan Wolverines. Purdue’s game will be broadcast on BTN.