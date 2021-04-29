Add another guard to the Purdue basketball ranks.
Westfield high school guard Braden Smith has officially committed to Purdue University via a post on his Twitter account.
Smith is a 3-star recruit out of Westfield, Indiana. The 6-foot guard averaged 22 points, five rebounds and six assists per game for Westfield last season according to Max Preps. He led Shamrocks to an 18-5 overall record and a 5-2 conference record.
According to a tweet from prep basketball analyst Nick Baumgart, Smith is a player who is known for his three-point shooting. He has made 43% of his 500 three-point attempts in just three seasons.
Smith becomes the second recruit to commit to Purdue's 2022 class after four-star (247 Sports) guard Fletcher Loyer committed to the Boilermakers on Nov. 23.
Loyer became the latest addition of a recent influx of high-level guards into Purdue's ranks, highlighted by two four-star 2020 commitments in Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton and breakout star and 3-star 2019 commitment Brandon Newman.