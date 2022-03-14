In the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon, the Purdue men’s basketball team dropped one spot from last week to No. 10 – its lowest ranking of the season.
The Boilermakers (27-7) completed its regular season on Sunday with a 75-66 loss in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to Iowa. The Boilers were selected as a No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will be playing at 2 p.m., Friday vs. No. 14 seed Yale. The game will be broadcast on TBS.
Yale (19-11) earned an NCAA bid after beating Princeton, 66-64, in the Ivy League Championship game.
Purdue dropped two spots to No. 13 in the NCAA’s NET rankings posted after Sunday’s games.
The Top 5 teams in that poll, which is used to determine seeding were Gonzaga (26-3), Arizona (31-3), Houston (29-5), Baylor (26-6) and Kentucky (26-7) in that order. The Boilers are the highest rated Big Ten team in the NET followed by No. 14 Iowa, No. 15 Illinois, No. 24 Wisconsin. Other conference teams that were named to field of 68 in the upcoming NCAA Tournament include: No. 26 Ohio State, No. 34 Michigan, No. 36 Michigan State, No. 38 Indiana and No. 77 Rutgers.
Purdue remained No. 9 in this week's USA Today/Coaches Poll. The Top 5 teams in that poll include: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, Baylor and Villanova. Other conference teams in that polls Top 25 include: No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Iowa. Michigan State and Ohio State also received votes.
CBS Sports reported the final 68 teams' overall seedings for the upcoming NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. That ranking shows that Purdue is No. 13 – exactly the same at the NCAA's NET ranking.