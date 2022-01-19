Purdue heads to Bloomington to play a cross-state rival in Indiana this Thursday evening.
The Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will look to continue a win streak against IU dating back to 2016, or more than 2,160 days ago.
“We have had success lately,” senior guard Sasha Stefanovic said. “But that does not guarantee us a victory on Thursday.”
Indiana (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) has exceeded the expectations set for them in year’s past. Aftering moving on from Archie Miller who failed to hold a winning record in Big Ten play, IU hired Mike Woodson who is 4 and 3 in conference play. The team is also undefeated at home and, more significantly, when Woodson was wearing a suit.
The team is led by sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is ranked 8th in statistical site Kenpom’s, a statistical college basketball website, Player of the Year standings. Jackson-Davis is only behind Purdue center Zach Edey in field goal percentage while leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks.
“You have to know where Trayce Jackson-Davis is at all times,” head coach Matt Painter said. “He’s so quick and athletic, he’ll put you in a bind.”
Indiana’s strength this year has been from the defensive end. The team is third in opponent effective field goal percentage, according to kenpom, this year. The team is stopping opponents from getting easy buckets in the paint with Jackson-Davis’s three blocks per game and seven foot South Florida transfer Micheal Duur.
Big men Edey and senior Trevion Williams look to make quick work of Indiana’s fouling by pressing bigs in the paint early on. Edey had a phenomenal performance against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn in his last outing, limiting the Illini’s preseason Big Ten player of the year to 10 points. Edey finished the match scoring 13 more points than he allowed against Illinois.
“(Cockburn) had a really good game against us,” Edey said. “Being able to neutralize him was a big thing for us.”
While Purdue is 7th in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, it will only take one lucky game from Purdue to fall behind the Hoosiers from beyond the arc.
“Their overall (three point) numbers haven’t been great but they have the ability to get hot and knock down three pointers,” Painter said.
The game will tip off this Thursday at 7 p.m. in Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcast on FS1.