A team coached by a former Boilermaker men’s basketball player is the next up for No. 3 Purdue.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Purdue (10-1) hosts Incarnate Word (2-9), a private Catholic institution with 9,000+ students in San Antonio, Texas.
It is coached by Carson Cunningham, who played for Purdue from 1998-2001. Cunningham, 44, who is from Ogden Dunes, Indiana, started his collegiate playing career at Oregon State and then transferred to Purdue.
His coaching career started at Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana, where he compiled an 81-39 record. After that, he was the head coach at Carroll College, a private NAIA Catholic school in Helena, Montana. In five seasons there, his had a 107-52 record. He took over at Incarnate Word in 2018 and is 25-68 since.
Two of Cunningham’s losses this season have come to ranked teams: an 80-57 loss to now-No. 1 Baylor on Nov. 12 and an 84-62 against now-No. 25 Texas Tech on Nov. 20. The Cardinals are 1-1 in their last two games: a 72-62 home win against Grambling State on Dec. 11 and an 85-55 loss at Rice on Thursday.
Incarnate Word has scoring balance with four players averaging in double figures. It is led by 6-3 sophomore guard Josh Morgan, who scores at a 14.3 clip while being fifth on the team in total minutes played. In an 82-78 loss to Concordia on Nov. 16, Morgan scored 28, on 9 of 18 from the field – including 7 of 13 from 3-point distance – and 3 of 7 at the line. Second in scoring at 13.3 per game is 6-0 graduate student guard RJ Glasper, a transfer from Oral Roberts. He is one of four on the team who has played in all 11 games for the Cardinals.
The remaining double-digit scorers are 6-1 junior guard Drew Lutz, who is from Granger, Indiana, and 6-8 graduate student forward Johnny Hughes III; both players average 13.2 points per game. Not far behind is 6-11 freshman forward/center Benjamin Grisciti, who averages 9.5 points per game.
The team’s leading rebounder is Hughes, who has 76 boards this season, 35 more than his closest competitor, 6-3 junior guard Brandon Swaby.
Despite being a forward/center, Grisciti is the team’s leading 3-point shooter. He’s 24 of 59 from long distance, 40.7 percent.
As a team, the Cardinals are shooting 260 of 603 from the field, 43.1 percent. From 3-point range, the team is 89 of 263 for 33.8 percent. They average 68.2 points per game and give up an average of 79.8 per game.
Purdue’s numbers are a lot better, though. The Boilermakers are shooting 329 of 637 from the field, 51.6 percent. From 3, Purdue is 107 of 260, 41.2 percent. The Boilers average 86.5 points a game and give up 64.5. They have beaten two ranked teams this season: North Carolina and Villanova.
And Purdue has had 460 total rebounds this season as compared to 332 for Incarnate Word.
After playing Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. on Monday, Purdue’s last regular-season non-conference opponent is Nicholls State (8-4). That game will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29. Both games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
NOTES:
• Cunningham is a 2001 Purdue graduate who appeared in 96 games with 75 career starts. In his three years at Purdue, he scored 886 career points with 318 career assists, including 141 helpers his senior year. He helped Purdue to two NCAA Tournaments, including the 1999 Sweet 16 and 2000 Elite 8.
• Purdue has outscored its opponents by 86 points at the free throw line (7.8 points per game). The 86-point margin is the third-highest total in the country (+98 - Weber State; +90 - Xavier).
• Purdue is shooting 123 percentage points better than its opponent from the field, the sixth-highest difference in the country (Gonzaga, USC, Arizona, Indiana, Rhode Island).
• Purdue is one of four schools nationally to shoot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line (Colorado State, Purdue, Loyola, South Dakota State).
• Over its last 101 games at Mackey Arena, Purdue owns a 91-10 record.
• Purdue's four top-40 KenPom wins, all coming in the non-conference, are the most in the country. The rest of the Big Ten has eight non-conference KenPom top-40 wins combined (2 - Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin; 1 - Michigan, Maryland).
• Purdue has won 11 games before Christmas just three previous times (12 in 2015-16; 11 in 2010-11; 11 in 2009-10). A win over Incarnate Word would give the Boilermakers 11 wins before Christmas for the fourth time in school history.
• Purdue has won 11 straight regular-season games against non-conference opponents. Wins over Incarnate Word and Nicholls (Dec. 29) would give Purdue an undefeated regular season against non-conference opponents for the first time since the 2009-10 season (12-0).
• Purdue has won 12 straight games against non-conference opposition at Mackey Arena. The overall winning streak is at 11 games.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.