Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic will miss the next three Purdue men's basketball games, starting with tonight's game against No. 7 Michigan, after he tested positive for COVID-19, Purdue Athletics confirmed Friday afternoon.
He has been ruled out of practice and competition for 17 days per the Big Ten conference's medical protocols.
Stefanovic, one of the team's most experienced players this season, was expected to start for the Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Friday night against Michigan. He currently leads the conference in 3-point shooting at .456 and averages 11 points per game for the Boilers.
The Michigan game will still be played tonight, according to associate communications director Chris Forman. The players are tested daily, so the department is confident in the overall health of the team, he said.