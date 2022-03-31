Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has been named a John R. Wooden Award All-American, according to a press release by Purdue Athletics.
The Wooden Award All-American team is voted on by a group of select voters to create a ballot of ten student-athletes. There are several requirements including having a 2.0 GPA.
The other nine players consist of: Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji, Illinois’s Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin’s Johnathan Davis, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.
Kentucky’s center, Oscar Tshiebwe, is the current betting favorite to win the Wooden Award at -400, according to vegasinsider.com.
The last Boilermaker to win the award was guard Carsen Edwards back in 2018.
Ivey is expected to declare for the draft and go top five, according to nbadraft.net. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this year as a Boilermaker.