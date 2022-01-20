Devastated in a overtime loss last weekend to a rival in No. 6 Indiana, Purdue women’s basketball looks to bounce back against another Big Ten conference opponent.
The Purdue women’s basketball team (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) will travel to the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini (6-9, 1-3 Big Ten) on Thursday night.
After failing to snap a five-game losing streak against the Hoosiers, Purdue will look to regain the confidence needed to stay in tournament contention.
In the game against the Hoosiers, junior guard Abbey Ellis led the team in points (19), rebounds (8), and assists (4). Senior guard Brooke Moore and sophomore guard Madison Layden racked up 18 and 15 points respectively.
Ellis reached a career milestone against Indiana, scoring 1,000 points in her collegiate career. Another great performance in this game and season puts Moore at 14th in the nation in scoring by players without a start.
While the team had multiple great individual performances in this game, the team also had its second-lowest 3-point field goal percentage of the season, only hitting on three of their 18 shots. Still given a shot to win the game despite missing from deep, Ellis missed one of two free throws, sending the game into overtime, where the team lost.
The Fighting Illini are also coming off of a tough conference loss from this weekend to Penn State. Its leading scorer, junior guard De’Myla Brown, had 19 points and 4 assists. The team also shot its fourth-highest 3-point field goal percentage of the season, hitting eight of their 25 shots (32%).
With both teams coming off tough conference losses, they both will be looking to play hard to avoid a losing streak. As the end of the regular season is nearing, every conference game down the stretch will be crucial to improve the Boilermakers’ 2-4 conference record.
The game begins at 8 p.m. in Champaign, Illinois. It will be streamed on BTN+.