Sophomore forward Mason Gillis was sentenced to 365 days unsupervised probation earlier this month, after pleading guilty to a count of OWI.
Gillis was arrested in June after West Lafayette police responded to a tip about “reckless driving” north of campus. He was taken to WLPD and failed multiple sobriety tests. He was initially charged with OWI, endangering a person, disregarding a traffic control device and minor consumption.
Gillis will have his license suspended for 180 days and attend drug and alcohol evaluation and counseling, according to a plea agreement signed on Aug. 13.
It’s unclear at this time whether this ruling will affect Gillis’ status on the roster for the 2021-22 season. The Athletics department did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the matter, but Gillis does appear on the active roster on Purdue’s website.