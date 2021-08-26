12/19/20 Crossroads Classic, Notre Dame, Mason Gillis, Dane Goodwin

Then-freshman forward Mason Gillis passes to a teammate while Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin defends during the 2020 Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis was sentenced to 365 days unsupervised probation earlier this month, after pleading guilty to a count of OWI.

Gillis was arrested in June after West Lafayette police responded to a tip about “reckless driving” north of campus. He was taken to WLPD and failed multiple sobriety tests. He was initially charged with OWI, endangering a person, disregarding a traffic control device and minor consumption.

Gillis will have his license suspended for 180 days and attend drug and alcohol evaluation and counseling, according to a plea agreement signed on Aug. 13.

It’s unclear at this time whether this ruling will affect Gillis’ status on the roster for the 2021-22 season. The Athletics department did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the matter, but Gillis does appear on the active roster on Purdue’s website.

