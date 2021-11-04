The No. 7 Purdue men’s basketball team is back in Mackey this week with an exhibition tune up against the University of Indianapolis to open one of the most anticipated seasons in Purdue history.
“I’ve never been in this position before with this many guys you feel good about,” head coach Matt Painter said. “I feel good about our walk-ons, I feel good about our guy that’s redshirting.
“All of our guys have had their day so far; we just have to be consistent and get it figured out.”
The Boilermakers have a very deep and talented roster this season. Purdue returns its top eight scorers from last season, and the squad has been receiving a wide array of preseason accolades and acclaim. Painter mentioned on his weekly radio show that he feels he has more than five starters, whereas some teams may only have three at a time.
He feels really good about this squad and its potential. The preseason AP polls set the Boilers at No. 7 in the country just behind last year’s Big Ten champion Michigan.
“As a team, we don’t believe in rankings because anybody can get beat any given night,” senior forward Trevion Williams said. “I feel like we can be really special.”
Today will be the first time fans get a look at the squad before its season begins next week. It will also be the first time most of the team gets to play in front of a crowd in Mackey Arena due to the pandemic limiting attendance last season. Only the seniors and junior guard Isaiah Thompson know what it’s like to play in front of the deafening fans in Mackey.
“Having a year without fans was just weird. I’m super excited to have everybody back,” sophomore guard Jaden Ivey said. “It’s been a long time.
“I can’t wait to score that first bucket and (hear) the crowd go crazy, it’s going to be nuts.”
While this is the first time Purdue will be in action in Mackey this season, it did play in a scrimmage against Providence last week that was a bit of a wake-up call. Purdue fell to Providence in overtime after blowing an early lead.
“We’re glad it’s early and it’s not going on the record or anything, but you know we always want to come out and win,” Ivey said. “It just so happened that we lost, but that’s just going to make us better.”
Indianapolis is coming off a blowout 82-46 loss against the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes in a Monday exhibition game. Purdue will look to have this same type of success as it prepares for the upcoming season.
Painter did not announce starters to the media, so that remains to be seen. But he did mention the importance of who finishes the game rather than who begins it, as evidenced by the late-game action against Providence after Purdue pulled its starters.