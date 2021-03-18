For the first time in 721 days, Purdue is back in the NCAA tournament, hoping to return to where it left off in 2019.
Purdue’s first hurdle on the road to the championship is the North Texas Mean Green, a team hitting its largest strides of the last four years under the leadership of six seniors.
Led by former Conference U.S.A. Coach of the Year Grant McCasland, the Mean Green (17-9, 9-5 Conference U.S.A.) haven’t dipped below 20 wins since his hiring in 2017.
McCasland, a 12-year head coaching veteran, used an aggressive approach on defense to limit opponents to just 61.2 points per game this season, the 10th best figure in the nation, according to NCAA rankings.
“He’s a good coach,” Painter said. “All of his stops here in the past 20-25 years, there’s success written all over it.
“His teams have discipline, they’re consistent, and they do a good job of getting into you, guarding the basketball, and making it hard for you to do what you want to do.”
The Mean Green’s aggressive interior defense was able to swarm and contain the Conference U.S.A. Player of the Year, Western Kentucky University’s Charles Bassey. North Texas limited him to just 25% shooting from the field and 17% shooting from 3-point range during the conference championship game on Saturday.
Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. will likely start the game matched up against North Texas guard Javion Hamlet. Hamlet, another former Conference U.S.A. Player of the Year, led the Mean Green in scoring with 15 points per game this season.
He’s one of the team’s most consistent leaders. He made an appearance in all 26 games of the year.
“He’s a great player,” Hunter Jr. said. “Super crafty. He’s a score-first guard, but is also a very good playmaker. Trying to bottle up a little bit of everything will be important.”
The story of the game will be how Purdue’s bigs will fare against a team they outsize. Freshman center Zach Edey will be the tallest player on the floor at 7-foot-4, up against the Mean Green’s senior forward Zachary Simmons and freshman forward Abou Ousmane, who are both 6-foot-10.
Purdue’s centers have used their size to dominate their competition in the interior. Junior forward Trevion Williams leads the team in scoring and rebounds per game with 15.6 and nine, respectively, while Edey ended the year not far behind.
“It’s just doing what they’ve done all year,” said junior guard Sasha Stefanovic, who averages the second-most assists per game for the Boilers with 2.6. “Trevion and Zach have been really dominant when they get the ball down low and set ball screens, and making things tough in the post on the defensive end.
“I don’t know if North Texas has seen players of this height, but when you have an All-Big Ten player like Trevion, and you have a 7-foot-4 guy that finishes at the rim, it really helps.”