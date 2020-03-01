After a story featuring Ernie Hall and his career at Purdue ran on Thursday, The Exponent received multiple emails and phone calls from people close to the story. One of those calls came from Charlie Vaughan, Hall's former high school teammate.
Vaughan was a year older than Ernie Hall, and played with him at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
“Ernie and I were just best friends,” Vaughan said. “My first thought was always ‘get the ball to Ernie,’ (because) you’re gonna win if you do.”
Vaughan said there was definitely racial prejudice against Hall from the community, but very little racism toward him within Lafayette Jefferson. While some saw Hall’s race as an issue back then, Vaughan saw him simply as a basketball player, and as a man.
“I just didn’t understand the point about being black being a problem with anyone,” Vaughan said.
Purdue saw things differently.
Vaughan said Hall wasn’t allowed to live in married student housing because of his race — corroborating the story Dan Casey told to Joe Curley for his Ventura County Star story.
Vaughan also corroborated the story of Hall being in an altercation at a barbecue restaurant rather than a house party. Vaughan even named the place: Al’s Barbecue. His story — which featured Hall defending his wife’s honor after another man made a move toward her — matched up perfectly with Curley’s iteration. Vaughan explained that if Hall was not living so far off campus, he would never have been in a bar in such a dangerous area.
The Lafayette Journal & Courier clippings still exist, but Curley and Vaughan that story is fake. Vaughan said that head coach Ray Eddy kicked Hall off the team before hearing his side of the story.
“It was the dumbest move I’ve ever seen,” Vaughan said.