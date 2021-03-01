The Purdue men's basketball team is No. 23 in the country.
The Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) appeared in the Top 25 of the Week 15 AP Poll, released Monday at noon. They previously appeared in the Week 11 and 12 polls around the same position, but dropped out after a pair of close losses to unranked teams.
Purdue jumped its Big Ten opponent No. 25 Wisconsin, 30 hours before the teams are set to face off in Mackey Arena to begin Purdue's home stretch. Wisconsin was ranked No. 23 in last week's poll.
It's the highest Purdue has been ranked all season. Purdue last appeared at No. 23 in the 2019-20 preseason poll.
In the NCAA's Net Rankings, which is multi-faceted system used for post-season seeding purposes, the Boilermakers are No. 21. And Purdue is No. 23 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll, too.
The Boilers are also trending upward in Andy Katz's Power 36 Poll. Purdue ranked No. 14 in this week's poll, up two spots from a week ago.
Purdue tips off against Wisconsin at 9 p.m. Tuesday night on ESPN 2.